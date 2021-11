How are we supposed to follow up yesterday? Let me explain...no, there is too much, let me sum up. The New England Revolution won their first Supporter’s Shield in team history, clinching officially yesterday by virtue of Sporting KC’s 2-1 win against Seattle. The Shield confirms what many of us already knew but maybe haven’t talked about enough yet. That this is likely to be the best Revs team ever and the only question left is not if they’re the greatest Revs team to date, but how great.

MLS ・ 8 DAYS AGO