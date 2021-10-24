CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student Housing 6190 Delmar & Skinker

By Craig Currie
photonews247.com
 9 days ago

5/5 - (1 vote) The OPUS Group will soon be building a 14-story, 130-unit...

multihousingnews.com

On-Campus Student Housing Community Opens in Florida

A public-private partnership between Florida State University (FSU) Panama City and Zimmer Development Co. has opened Seminole Landing, a 346-bed on-campus student housing community in Panama City, Fla. Construction costs for the luxury community totaled $23 million. The developers enlisted the help of architect Zyscovich Architects to complete the 155,833-square-foot...
FLORIDA STATE
multihousingnews.com

Columbia Student Housing Community Sells

Aspen Square Management has acquired Elevate231, a 972-bedroom student housing community serving students at the University of Missouri (MU) in Columbia, Mo. Transwestern negotiated the transaction on behalf of the seller, Rialto Capital Advisors. The 2013-built asset consists of 318 townhome-style apartments averaging 1,750 square feet. Floorplans offer a mix...
COLUMBIA, MO
bizjournals

Developer plans multifamily project at Skinker and Delmar

Minneapolis developer Opus Group is planning a multifamily project at the southeast corner of North Skinker and Delmar boulevards. "We are in the early stages of planning a mixed use multifamily apartment project near Washington University..." Ryan Carlie, director of real estate development at Opus, said in a statement. "We look forward to sharing further information in the coming months as the project continues to develop."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
multihousingnews.com

Alliant Credit Provides $51M for 3 Student Housing Assets

Alliant Credit Union has provided a total of $51 million in loans for the acquisition and refinancing of three student housing communities serving the Louisiana State University, the University of Tennessee and the Texas-based Baylor University. Benefiting from Alliant’s debt financing, Versity Investments completed the acquisition of Oakbrook Apartments, a...
LOUISIANA STATE
GlobeSt.com

This Apartment Developer Takes His Cues From Student Housing

“If you live in student housing, you are essentially spending four years living at the Ritz Carlton,” Mike Procopio, CEO of The Procopio Companies, tells GlobeSt.com. High-end student housing is overflowing with amenities, and students aren’t willing to give them up upon graduation. Procopio has found incredible success in the multifamily market by looking at student housing as inspiration for apartment communities that serve high-earning young professionals.
REAL ESTATE
rew-online.com

Square Mile loans $47M for Syracuse student housing acquisition

Square Mile Capital Management has closed on a $47.2 million loan for CREM Capital’s acquisition of 505 on Walnut, a 126-unit, 363-bed student housing property located at Syracuse University in Syracuse, NY. The loan was made to CREM Capital, a student housing-focused real estate firm based in New York City....
SYRACUSE, NY
rebusinessonline.com

Student Housing Supply, Demand Reach Healthy Balance

There are 11 university markets set to add 1,000 or more student housing beds this year, according to data from RealPage. The Richardson, Texas-based research firm tracks new construction, rental rates and leasing activity in 175 core university markets for its student housing data. Overall, RealPage reports that approximately 42,000...
RICHARDSON, TX
irei.com

Student housing operator Yugo appoints CEO

Following its launch in July 2021 as the first global student housing operator of its kind, Denver-based Yugo has appointed Aly El-Bassuni as its new CEO. El-Bassuni has more than 20 years’ experience in the hospitality sector with an extensive background in hotel operations, branding and franchising, and is a talented leader who embodies the Yugo values. Prior to joining Yugo, El-Bassuni was COO of Radisson Hotels for the Americas, where he successfully led several Radisson Hotel Group brands and increased the value proposition through executing on core initiatives to improve efficiencies and profitability.
ECONOMY
irei.com

EXCLUSIVE — Harrison Street forms student housing JV with Greystar

Harrison Street has formed a joint venture with Greystar to acquire a significant minority interest in a public-private partnership (P3) of on-campus student-housing assets, spanning five prominent universities. The portfolio consists of 3,833 beds at Cornell, Boise State, Lehigh, Mississippi State and Northern Michigan. After the transaction, Greystar will continue...
REAL ESTATE
Daily Aztec

Grad student fights for more housing accessibility

Doing laundry, swimming in a pool and taking the shuttle to school are everyday tasks many students partake in. While these tasks are second nature to most, they can come with many obstacles for others. San Diego State geography graduate student Elizabeth Bushnell is a tenant at Blvd 63 Apartments...
SAN DIEGO, CA
underthebutton.com

Penn To 'Seriously Consider' Housing Students

Following recent backlash over housing affordability and water damage in multiple dorms, Penn has released an official mission statement: “We’re gonna mull it over.”. The statement, emailed early on Saturday, says, “We hear you, and we are here to reassure you that we are seriously, seriously considering creating livable conditions in our dorms. We just haven’t decided yet. There are pros and cons to providing affordable housing, but mostly cons :( We also have no idea where we would make up the $2 million deficit in our $3.7 billion annual budget.”
PENN, PA
WTOP

Howard U. to begin ‘hyper care’ approach to student housing concerns

In response to a student protest that has gone on for weeks, the administration at D.C.’s Howard University said Monday it was beginning a policy of “hyper care” in regards to health and cleanliness in student housing. In a statement released by Cynthia Evers, vice president of student affairs, and...
COLLEGES
GOBankingRates

Best Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month

Finding space in your budget to save and invest isn't easy for everyone. In fact, a recent GOBankingRates survey found that 40% of Americans have less than $300 in savings. As such, plenty of...
photonews247.com

Vacant High Rise Buildings in Downtown St. Louis

See the four major vacant and abandon high rise buildings in Downtown St. Louis in this Fall 2021 video report. The buildings mentioned include the Jefferson Arms Apartments (closed 2014) Railway Exchange Building (closed 2012), the AT&T Building (closed 2017) and the Millennium Hotel (closed 2014). Due to the pandemic,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore County purchases 22 acre site in Perry Hall for preservation

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Oszlewski Jr. yesterday announced that the county purchased a 22.3-acre parcel of land in eastern Perry Hall for preservation. The area, located at the northeast corner of Gerst Road and New Gerst Lane, was purchased for $3.07 million. “Acquisitions such as these not only preserve precious...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
photonews247.com

Liberty Cannabis, Central West End Neighborhood in St. Louis

5/5 - (1 vote) Liberty Cannabis shop has plans to open in November 2021 on Euclid Ave. in the Central West End neighborhood in St. Louis. This new Cannabis shop is moving into the former Tom’s Bar and Grill. Liberty Cannabis. 20 S Euclid Ave, St. Louis, MO 63108. libertycannabis.com...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Baltimore Sun

Multimillion-dollar battle over estate of Baltimore bakery and development magnate John Paterakis ends in favor of his children

The widow of John Paterakis, the bakery magnate and Harbor East developer, has withdrawn her claim to a greater share of what she said was his $1 billion fortune, leaving the bulk of it in the hands of the children from his first marriage. A consent judgment filed Wednesday in Baltimore County Circuit Court ended a messy, four-year legal battle between Roula Paterakis, the widow of the man who ...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Howard University students still waiting for change in housing conditions

WASHINGTON - Thursday night marked two weeks since students at Howard University took over the Blackburn Center to protest on-campus housing conditions. Despite promises from the school that changes are on the horizon, students say they’re still waiting for the situation to be fixed. Despite calls from the university president...
WASHINGTON, DC

