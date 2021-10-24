Student Housing 6190 Delmar & Skinker

Following recent backlash over housing affordability and water damage in multiple dorms, Penn has released an official mission statement: “We’re gonna mull it over.”. The statement, emailed early on Saturday, says, “We hear you, and we are here to reassure you that we are seriously, seriously considering creating livable conditions in our dorms. We just haven’t decided yet. There are pros and cons to providing affordable housing, but mostly cons :( We also have no idea where we would make up the $2 million deficit in our $3.7 billion annual budget.”

PENN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO