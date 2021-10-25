CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Report claims 6 January organisers met with GOP lawmakers and were told of ‘blanket’ White House pardon

By Stuti Mishra
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hMsoc_0cbegDX900

Some of the organisers of the pro-Trump rally in Washington that preceded the storming of the Capitol on 6 January have said they worked closely with several Republican politicians and officials and were assured a “blanket” White House pardon, according to a report.

Two sources described as being involved in planning the protest at the White House, where Donald Trump urged his supporters to march on the Capitol, told Rolling Stone they had “dozens” of planning briefings with members of Congress and Mr Trump’s team, and that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows had the opportunity to prevent the protest from escalating.

Some protesters marched from the event to the Capitol, where Congress was certifying the election results to name Joe Biden as the next president, and the first clashes broke out with police at Capitol Hill before Mr Trump had finished speaking. The violence saw six people killed and 138 police officers injured.

The rally organisers claimed they were in touch with Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, Arizona’s Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs, Colorado’s Lauren Boebert, Mo Brooks of Alaska, North Carolina’s Madison Cawthorn and Louie Gohmert of Texas.

“I remember Marjorie Taylor Greene specifically,” one of the two sources told Rolling Stone . “I remember talking to probably close to a dozen other members [of Congress] at one point or another or their staffs.

“We would talk to Boebert’s team, Cawthorn’s team, Gosar’s team like back to back to back to back,” the source said.

The report also claims that both sources mentioned the possibility of a “blanket pardon” for organising the rally, and said it came from Mr Gosar’s office, which assured them the offer had been cleared by the then-president.

“Our impression was that it was a done deal,” one organiser said, adding that Mr Gosar said “that he’d spoken to the president about it in the Oval … in a meeting about pardons and that our names came up”.

Mr Gosar could not be reached for comment by The Independent. Ms Greene’s communication director Nick Dyer refuted the allegations.

“Congresswoman Greene and her staff were focused on the Congressional election objection on the House floor and had nothing to do with planning of any protest,” Mr Dyer said in a statement to The Independent .

“She objected just like Democrats who have objected to Republican Presidential victories over the years,” he added.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
MSNBC

Court filing reveals Jan. 6 docs Trump wants to hide from Congress

When the bipartisan House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack requested extensive materials from the White House, Donald Trump reacted predictably — by demanding absolute secrecy. In fact, the former president and his team have tried to exert "executive privilege" to block the select committee's requests. As NBC News recently...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Former president Donald Trump’s response to the findings of The Post’s Jan. 6 investigation

On Oct. 31, The Washington Post published a three-part investigation that found that law enforcement officials failed to heed mounting red flags that there would be violence when Congress formalized the electoral college vote on Jan. 6. The project documented the consequences of President Donald Trump’s inaction during the Capitol siege and examined how his false claims of election fraud helped incite the attack and, in the ensuing months, fostered a deep distrust of the voting process across the country.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Gosar
Person
Louie Gohmert
Person
Mo Brooks
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Andy Biggs
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pardons#Gop#Republican#Rolling Stone#Capitol Hill
The Independent

‘Alarming’ study finds 30% of Republicans think ‘true patriots’ may need to turn to violence to save US

Almost a third (30 per cent) of Republicans believe that “true American patriots” may need to resort to violence in order to save the US, according to an alarming new study.Research from the nonprofit Public Religion Research Institute (PPRI) found that Republicans are almost three times as likely as Democrats to agree with the statement “because things have gotten so far off track, true American patriots may have to resort to violence in order to save our country.”A total of 11 per cent of Democrats and 17 per cent of independents agreed with the statement.Overall, almost one in five...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

The Independent

313K+
Followers
127K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy