Trial of the Art: The Year of the Rito, and the Master Sword Goes Viral!

In light of spooky season, let’s take a dive into the dark corners of Hyrule. Despite its usual whimsy and light-hearted nature, there are many sinister areas lurking throughout the land that Link usually has to tackle on each quest. To name a few that I find particularly scary, there’s Arbiter’s Grounds from Twilight Princess which is comparable to a mash up between The Mummy and Indiana Jones. The Guardian-infested Silent Realms in Skyward Sword is another. And let’s not forget how vulnerable it feels to be itty-bitty child Link down at the Bottom of the Well in Ocarina of Time–in fact, all of Kakariko Village in that game is unnerving. However, nothing sends chills down my spine more than Ikana Canyon. In all honestly, I feel like when Halloween rolls around, Majora’s Mask says, “It’s my time to shine.”

