CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Trial of the Art: The Year of the Rito, and the Master Sword Goes Viral!

By Editorials
zeldadungeon.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeek 3 of Linktober has been very eventful! I got behind a day, made a pretty big mistake on a piece, and then fixed that mistake for it to proceed to go viral on Twitter! Let’s take a look at the art!. Day 18: Fairy. I didn’t want to...

www.zeldadungeon.net

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Eye tricking ‘illusion dress’ goes viral on TikTok

Women are losing their minds over an optical illusion dress that appears to be able to take inches off their waist.Fashion Nova’s dress creation is able to trick the eye due to the flattering black, white and brown vertical-lined pattern.The front tie design, which is sewn into both sides, also brings the illusion together to create the popular hourglass shape.Of course, it was the perfect outfit to go viral and did so after TikToker Jem (@xojemian) shared a video of herself wearing the dress she bought from the fashion brand.In the video, which now has 2.7m views and over...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
zeldadungeon.net

Linktober 2021, Week 4: Pirates, Ghosts, and Malice Make for a Spooky Halloween!

It’s week four of Linktober! All month long, I’ve been combing the Internet, searching the pumpkin patches high and low, to bring you a truckload of curated art. This week, we’re looking at days 21-28 of the Linktober calendars. Artists of Legend, please stick until the end of the article to find out November’s art challenge!
ENTERTAINMENT
zeldadungeon.net

Fan Fiction Friday: The Silence Within The Stone – Chapter 22

Chapter Twenty-Two It was difficult to discern the passage of time within Zora’s Domain. The absence of the sun within the cavern worked against their senses, but one by one Link, Rukio, and Jenoa left their respective rooms and assembled in the antechamber that led to the main hall within the castle. Jenoa, now fully recovered and acclimating from the stark contrast in climate addressed them.
ENTERTAINMENT
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: What Word Would You Use to Summarize the Themes and Story of Majora’s Mask?

Majora’s Mask is one of the most experimental Zelda games, with radical departures from the rest of Zelda series in terms of game mechanics and storytelling. The masks system (and quests required to gain some of masks) gives the game a different feel from Ocarina of Time, which is much more focused on its main quest. Additionally, the extremely detailed three day cycle in Majora’s Mask helps create a tightly organized world that has rarely been replicated in gaming. From a narrative perspective, the story of a world on the brink of Armageddon explores strong emotions and tragic situations rarely seen in the rest of the Zelda series.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sketch
zeldadungeon.net

Listen to This Ambitious Synthwave Remix of “Astral Observatory” From Majora’s Mask

The Astral Observatory and its music holds a special place in my heart. While Majora’s Mask is not my favorite Zelda game, the Nintendo 64 game is one of the most visually and thematically rich Zelda titles. The game is full of stunning, unforgettable moments that inspire strong emotions like awe, joy, sorrow, and despair. As a key part of the first day sequence, the Astral Observatory is one of the first locations the player must visit in the game. After a brief sojourn through some dank sewers, the player is greeted with a mysterious melody that sets the tone for the whimsical and mysterious observatory. Very few fans will forget the first time they made the journey up the winding stairs to explore the Astral Observatory.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Zelda Fan Creates Detailed Series of Breath of the Wild Key Cap Miniatures

As a refresh to the series formula, Breath of the Wild added a lot of new imagery to the Zelda franchise. What followed was a wealth of creative expression from the fan community. One such fan from Mihi Mini Studio has created a series of incredibly detailed miniatures based off the game. These pieces serve as decorative caps to cover a computer keyboard’s number pad. An extensive amount of work went into creating the fine details on such small surfaces. The etchings in the stone bases and patterns in the malice goop are particularly impressive. Maybe it’s because I’m writing this at lunch time, but my favorite is the cap with the steak and carrot. It looks good enough to eat!
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Check Out This Acoustic Cover of “Revali’s Theme”

When it first launched, Breath of the Wild surprised me with its mostly subdued soundtrack. Normally, Zelda games sport a variety of dominant and easily recognizable tunes for each area. There were a few songs which received some prominence during Breath of the Wild’s key moments. For example, “Assault on Divine Beast Medoh,” “Bird-Man Minigame,” and “Terry Town Theme” have all become popular entries in the series’ catalog of music. Those who found Link’s Memories will note that the the four Champions each have their own theme song as well. The songs that play in these cut-scenes become a soft of leitmotif that occurs whenever the respective Champions are present.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Sword#Zelda Games#Twitter#Statis#Ocarina Of Time Link#Time
Anime News Network

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy Novels Get Anime

Kadokawa revealed in its new promotional video for Yū Shimizu and Asagi Tōsaka's The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy (Seiken Gakuin no Maken Tsukai) light novels on Thursday that the novels are inspiring an anime. The announcement did not reveal any further details. Saki Miyashita narrates the below video.
COMICS
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: What is the Scariest Area in the Zelda Series?

In light of spooky season, let’s take a dive into the dark corners of Hyrule. Despite its usual whimsy and light-hearted nature, there are many sinister areas lurking throughout the land that Link usually has to tackle on each quest. To name a few that I find particularly scary, there’s Arbiter’s Grounds from Twilight Princess which is comparable to a mash up between The Mummy and Indiana Jones. The Guardian-infested Silent Realms in Skyward Sword is another. And let’s not forget how vulnerable it feels to be itty-bitty child Link down at the Bottom of the Well in Ocarina of Time–in fact, all of Kakariko Village in that game is unnerving. However, nothing sends chills down my spine more than Ikana Canyon. In all honestly, I feel like when Halloween rolls around, Majora’s Mask says, “It’s my time to shine.”
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Chess
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Arts
Anime News Network

Sword Art Online Progressive Film's Trailer Highlights Game Master

Aniplex began streaming on Thursday a trailer for the Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night anime film. The video highlights the Game Master's appearance and declaration of the death game from Asuna's point of view. The film will open in Japan on Saturday in standard...
COMICS
ComicBook

Sword Art Online Progressives Goes Back to the Beginning With New Trailer

Sword Art Online the Movie - Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night has gone all the way back to the beginning with its newest trailer! While the TV anime series is getting ready for its next step in the future, the franchise is taking a step back with its newest movie release. Adapting Reki Kawahara's official companion series, Sword Art Online Progressive, this newest movie will be going all the way back to when it first began for Asuna and Kirito in Aincrad and showcase more of its events from Asuna's side of the story.
COMICS
ComicBook

Viral Dragon Ball Cosplay Gives Master Roshi Perfectly Hilarious Makeover

One awesome Dragon Ball cosplay has gone viral with fans for giving Master Roshi one perfect, yet hilarious makeover! Master Roshi has been an integral part of Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball franchise ever since it first began, and fans know full well the kinds of things the elderly fighter is truly capable of. This continues through to even the most recent releases of Dragon Ball Super too, and continues to prove why he's such an important part of the franchise overall despite how strong and otherworldly some of the opponents Goku has faced have been since Roshi's prime fighting days.
COMICS
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Which Zelda Monster is the Most Frightening?

Staflos and Redeads and Levers, oh my! The Zelda franchise is home to many creatures of the night. It only takes one trip to the Bottom of the Well or Arbiter’s Grounds to see the spooky monsters Zelda has to offer. My question to you is, what one do you...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Spirit Halloween Dune Costume Goes Viral

Halloween is upon us this year, and that means it's time for Spirit Halloween to make its biggest cash-grab run for the year. Well, Spirit Halloween apparently knows that Warner Bros.' new Dune movie has been a breakthrough success, because they are trying to get in on the renewed mainstream interest in Dune, without having to legally use the title of Dune to do it. As you can see below, Spirit Halloween's new "President of the Sand Planet" costume is clearly meant to ride the wave of Dune and its monstrous Sandworm creatures. So if you're looking for a last-minute way to go Dune for Halloween, here you go:
COMICS
WJLA

Mastering the art of online dating

WASHINGTON (ABC7) — Online dating has surged over the years, with more people opting for the screen instead of the social scene. But connecting with someone on a deeper level takes a lot of work no matter which platform you use. Alyssa Dineen, author of 'The Art of Online Dating: Style Your Most Authentic Self and Cultivate a Mindful Dating Life,' shared a plan for success.
WASHINGTON, DC
theberkshireedge.com

‘Becoming Boris Karloff’: Mastering the art of horror

Watching “Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster” is the best thing you can do this Halloween. A wonderful documentary spanning the actor’s singular career, it shows exactly how William (“Billy”) Henry Pratt carved out his incredible legacy 100 years ago by becoming Boris Karloff. Remarkably, the film’s considerable breadth...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy