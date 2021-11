DENVER (CBS4) – As a wave of COVID-19 hospitalizations continues to fill much-needed beds around the state, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued a health order halting most cosmetic procedures. On Monday, the state reported 1,236 people with COVID-19 getting treatment, the highest number so far this year. “We are full, we are at capacity,” said Dr. Connie Savor Price, Chief Medical Officer at Denver Health. (credit: CBS) Much like everywhere else, open hospital beds are few and far between at Denver Health. Dr. Price compares it to last year’s peak, attributing the rise to a combination of COVID, other acute...

