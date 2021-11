Investing.com -- Rivian, a company without any meaningful sales to date, plans an IPO that would be the third largest in U.S. history after Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). The world’s supply chain agony is set to drag on for at least another five months. Stocks and oil are quiet as the Federal Reserve starts its two-day meeting, but the central bank of Australia shows that inflation hawks aren’t having things all their own way just yet. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock falls in premarket after an eye-catching tweet by Elon Musk. Here’s what you need to know in financial markets on Tuesday, 2nd November.

ECONOMY ・ 6 HOURS AGO