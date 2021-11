Shiba Inu is soaring. But as with all bubbles, someone will be left holding the bag. Dogecoin faces a double-pronged threat of weak fundamentals and intensifying competition. October has been a spectacular month for meme cryptocurrencies as two of the market's most hyped-up assets soared to eye-watering levels. Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) are up 40% and 1,000%, respectively, over the last 30 days. But without compelling fundamentals to justify the bull run, investors should consider taking profits before this bubble bursts.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO