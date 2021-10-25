6 Can’t-Miss Sega Genesis Games on Nintendo Switch Online

At the announcement of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, Nintendo promised more Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games would arrive over time, and it listed a few of them by name. These games include The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, Mario Golf, Pokémon Snap, F-Zero X, Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards, Paper Mario, and Banjo-Kazooie. How many more games can we expect beyond those? Well, a good bunch, it seems. MondoMega dove into Nintendo Switch Online and its new Expansion Pack offerings for a datamine, and the dataminer uncovered listings that suggest at least 38 Nintendo 64 (N64) games and 52 Sega Genesis games are planned to be added to the service in total.
Comments / 0