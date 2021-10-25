6 Can’t-Miss Sega Genesis Games on Nintendo Switch Online

This week on the NXpress Nintendo Podcast, Cameron Daxon, Marc Kaliroff, and Campbell Gill react to breaking Pikmin news, review what may just be the year’s surprise hit, and share their first impressions of Nintendo’s latest online offerings. The boys start things off by reacting to the out-of-the-blue reveal of Pikmin Bloom, a new mobile take on the Pikmin formula from the creators of Pokemon GO. Could this experiment be just what the Pikmin series needs to break into the mainstream? Before long, Marc takes the hosts on a trip to the cosmos with Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, a romp that rocks its way through the universe with impeccable writing, memorable characters, a classic soundtrack, and a combat system that just gets better the more you play.

