Video Games

6 Can’t-Miss Sega Genesis Games on Nintendo Switch Online

By Campbell Gill
goombastomp.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack is upon us, and with it comes a bucketload of classic games added to the service. Not only is Nintendo’s own N64 library getting added to the lineup, but a selection of games for the Sega Genesis...

goombastomp.com

FanSided

Target Black Friday begins October 31: Discounts on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo games

It used to be Black Friday was a single day sale that took place on the Friday after Thanksgiving. Over time, it started to encroach on actual Thanksgiving day before consumers finally pushed back and corporations decided to ease up on it. But now, perhaps due to the pandemic, businesses are thirstier than ever for your business. As a result, Black Friday is starting earlier than ever.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Poll: Which Sega Genesis / Mega Drive Games Should You Play First Via Nintendo Switch Online?

The announcement that Nintendo was expanding its Nintendo Switch Online library of classic games with an Expansion Pack that brings not only Nintendo 64 games to the subscription service, but also a selection of games from one-time Nintendo rival Sega's Mega Drive / Genesis library. The games are coming to Switch Online on 25th / 26th October (depending on your region), so this time next week Expansion Pack subscribers will have a bunch of 16-bit beauties to enjoy.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Offers to expect from Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and more

It’s November, and you know what that means. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, and now it’s just around the corner. With discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to beauty products, televisions, smartphones and much more, you’re not going to want to miss it.Because there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got guides to televisions, tech, and, of course, gaming. We’ve also explained everything we know already when it comes to finding deals on...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Where To Pre-Order The Nintendo Switch Online Sega Genesis / Mega Drive Controllers

With Sega Genesis / Mega Drive games dropping on Switch for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers on 25th October, you'll probably be wanting to play them with the controller they were originally designed for. Fortunately, Nintendo also announced that wireless Sega Genesis controllers are available to purchase by anybody signed up to Nintendo's online service.
VIDEO GAMES
goombastomp.com

NXpress Nintendo Podcast 255: Pikmin Bloom, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Review, and NSO Expansion Pack Impressions

This week on the NXpress Nintendo Podcast, Cameron Daxon, Marc Kaliroff, and Campbell Gill react to breaking Pikmin news, review what may just be the year’s surprise hit, and share their first impressions of Nintendo’s latest online offerings. The boys start things off by reacting to the out-of-the-blue reveal of Pikmin Bloom, a new mobile take on the Pikmin formula from the creators of Pokemon GO. Could this experiment be just what the Pikmin series needs to break into the mainstream? Before long, Marc takes the hosts on a trip to the cosmos with Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, a romp that rocks its way through the universe with impeccable writing, memorable characters, a classic soundtrack, and a combat system that just gets better the more you play.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Nintendo Switch Online datamine points to “at least” 38 N64 games and 52 Sega Genesis titles

Fans are filling in the blanks to figure out which N64 and Sega Genesis games are most likely coming to the Expansion Pack library. Folks are digging into Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack’s newly-added Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis libraries, literally — data-miners are turning up some notable stuff. One find, by MondoMega, suggests that the service will eventually include “at least 38” N64 games, and “at least” 52 Sega Genesis games, with the door still open for Game Boy.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
FanSided

Nintendo Switch Online: Cheats, codes and secrets for SEGA games

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is out today, offering Nintendo Switch owners select DLC for free, a Nintendo 64 channel (perfect for all those people who have been begging Nintendo for a N64 mini for years) and a SEGA channel which contains many classic games originally released on the SEGA Genesis.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Nintendo Switch Online N64 games: What time do they go live today?

Nintendo Switch Online N64 games are arriving today, and if you've waited a long time for this, you're probably wondering exactly when you'll be able to play them. Nintendo hasn't revealed the precise time the update will go live, but the Switch is due for some maintenance during US evening hours, which gives a pretty good idea of when to expect the games to launch. As VGC points out, Nintendo has confirmed that Switch Online is scheduled to go offline from 4pm to 7pm PT / 7pm to 10pm EST / 12am to 3am BST. Meanwhile, the eShop will apparently be down from 5pm to 6:30pm PT / 8pm to 9:30pm ET / 1am to 2:30am BST.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Switch Online Expansion Pack datamine offers listings for 38 N64 games, 52 Genesis games

At the announcement of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, Nintendo promised more Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games would arrive over time, and it listed a few of them by name. These games include The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, Mario Golf, Pokémon Snap, F-Zero X, Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards, Paper Mario, and Banjo-Kazooie. How many more games can we expect beyond those? Well, a good bunch, it seems. MondoMega dove into Nintendo Switch Online and its new Expansion Pack offerings for a datamine, and the dataminer uncovered listings that suggest at least 38 Nintendo 64 (N64) games and 52 Sega Genesis games are planned to be added to the service in total.
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

Dozens more N64 and Sega Genesis games may be coming to Switch Online

Nintendo’s Switch Online expansion pack has turned out to be something of a disappointment for retro gamers, mostly because a $50 yearly fee is way too much for nine Nintendo 64 games and 14 Sega Genesis games. We know Nintendo is planning to launch at least a few more classics in the near future, including The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask and Pokémon Snap, but the total list is still quite thin. But wait — there’s more. Much more, if a dataminer who goes by MondoMega is to be believed.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

PSA: You can’t do Nintendo 64 online multiplayer with another local Switch player in the mix

It’s either “all online” or “all local” for N64 games with Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. We’re only a couple of days removed from the launch of N64 games on Switch with the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service, and the issues, complaints, and caveats are piling up. One of them — a problem that reveals itself when local players try to compete together in Nintendo 64 online multiplayer — ticks all three boxes at once.
VIDEO GAMES
Den of Geek

Nintendo Switch Online’s N64 Games Show Why We Need Emulators

Nintendo finally launched the Expansion Pack upgrade option for Nintendo Switch Online (which includes access to a small collection of Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games as well as the upcoming Happy Home Paradise DLC for New Horizons), and the service’s initial struggles remind us why emulators remain an important (if controversial) part of the modern gaming industry.
VIDEO GAMES
Pocket-lint.com

N64 and Sega Genesis / Mega Drive classics arrive on Nintendo Switch today

(Pocket-lint) - Nintendo will release its Switch Online + Expansion Pass membership tier later today, 25 October 2021, which includes a collecton of N64 and Sega Mega Drive / Genesis classic games. Like the existing NES and SNES collections available to Nintendo Switch Online members, the two new retro games...
VIDEO GAMES

