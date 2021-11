Tallahassee, FL – The FSU men’s tennis team landed in the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class and now head coach Dwayne Hultquist is getting to see his freshmen, returners and one transfer in action as the Seminoles eye the 2022 season. The Seminoles hosted the Bedford Cup to start the month and on Thursday the squad will head to Gainesville for ITA Regional Championships. Both events will allow Hultquist to see his new roster against some of the region’s top players.

