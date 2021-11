This is the 18th major game in the Need For Speed series. It features a completely new concept. The stunning real open-world map of United States will be the racetrack for players. The time attack race event is a completely new event. To finish Need For Speed The Run, players must reach the required designatproton within the given time. The main categories of Need For Speed The Run cars are Classic Cars and Monster Muscle Cars. A street racer and mechanic named Jackson Rorke are in serious trouble. There is only one way out. Additional Need For Speed games can be downloaded here.

