Celeste is a videogame from the category of plat-forming games. Maddy Thorson is the writer and director of the game, while Noel Berry and Thorson are the programmers. This is the complete flesh edition of a game similar to it, which was released in 2016. PICO is the name of this game. Berry and Thorson created the game in four data by themselves during the gaming jam. It’s set in a virtual Mount Celeste game. Madeline, a young girl, attempts to climb the mountain. She is expected to face all her inner Devils as she does so.

