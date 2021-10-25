CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brexit farming deal likened to ‘sacrificial lambs’ in brutally honest New Zealand news report

By Kate Plummer
 8 days ago
The UK’s post-Brexit trade deal with New Zealand has been slammed by a New Zealand news report which said it is making British farmers feel like “sacrificial lambs”.

In a package by Newshub, reporters interviewed stakeholders affected by the new deal and said that they had got a pretty negative impression from them, leading them to make the savage comparison.

It comes after the two countries signed the free trade deal last week after 16 months of negotiation, removing tariffs on a range of UK goods exported to New Zealand.

The Department for International Trade said it would “remove barriers to trade and deepen access for our advanced tech and services companies”, and it would also make it easier for small businesses to take advantage of the New Zealand market.

However, the government’s own forecasts predict a trade deal with New Zealand could overall slightly reduce the size of the UK economy, with gains from cheaper imports being offset by damage to domestic farming communities.

Meanwhile, only 0.2 per cent of UK trade is done with the country.

One of the people the reporters interviewed, Liz Webster from Save British Farming said: “It’s our surrendering to you New Zealanders and giving you a great deal and we’re getting nothing out of it.”

“We’re losers,” she added.

Elsewhere, Lord Deben – chair of the independent Climate Change Committee (CCC) which advises the government also criticised it and said the deal put both British farmers and consumers at risk at a farming conference last week.

Deeming it a “disgrace”, he added: “It is not acceptable and it is completely at odds with everything the government has promised to do to safeguard our farmers and protect UK consumers. We are looking for sustainability – not unsustainable trade deals.”

Not the best set of reviews, then.

The Independent

Brexit news – live: New licences for French trawlers in bid to ease fishing row as DUP condemns bus attack

The government of Jersey has issued nearly 50 additional licences to French boats to fish in its waters, in an apparent effort to stave off threats of sanctions from Paris.It comes after Britain earlier threatened to sue France within 48 hours over fishing rights, with Lizz Truss, the foreign secretary, saying London “will not roll over” in the ongoing war of words with Paris.The 49 temporary permits issued by Jersey today come on top of 66 permanent licences awarded last week, bringing to 162 the total number of French vessels allowed to fish in the area post-Brexit. However, it...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The threats between the UK and France over the Brexit fishing row are nothing but irresponsible

One of the sub-themes of the campaign to leave the EU was that the British fishing industry had been hard done by in four decades of the common fisheries policy. So it is ironic that the current dispute was triggered by an attempt by the Jersey government to ensure that the “fishing effort in our waters is similar to pre-Brexit”.It is doubly ironic because Jersey never was part of the EU and is not part of the UK. It is a crown dependency that subcontracts its foreign policy to the UK, and so its decision to refuse fishing licences...
ECONOMY
TheConversationAU

Australia is about to be hit by a carbon tax whether the prime minister likes it or not, except the proceeds will go overseas

Ten years ago, in the lead-up to Australia’s short-lived carbon price or “carbon tax” (either description is valid), the deepest fear on the part of businesses was that they would lose out to untaxed firms overseas. Instead of buying Australian carbon-taxed products, Australian and export customers would buy untaxed (possibly dirtier) products from somewhere else. It would give late-movers (countries that hadn’t yet adopted a carbon tax) a “free kick” in industries from coal and steel to aluminium to liquefied natural gas to cement, to wine, to meat and dairy products, even to copy paper. It’s why the Gillard government handed out free...
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK and US in talks to remove ‘damaging’ steel tariffs

The UK and US are in talks to remove “damaging tariffs” from British steel exports, the International Trade Secretary has said.Anne-Marie Trevelyan is understood to have met several times with US trade representative Katherine Tai in a bid to find a solution that lifts tariffs on steel and aluminium produced on both sides of the Atlantic.The Cabinet minister’s comments come after the US Department of Commerce said it was “consulting closely on bilateral and multilateral issues related to steel and aluminium” with Britain.We welcome the Biden Administration’s willingness to work with us to address trade issues relating to steel and...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Cop26: Boris Johnson offers extra £1bn for climate crisis fund, but only if UK economy bounces back

Boris Johnson is pledging to put an extra £1bn into a climate crisis fund for poor nations – but only if the UK economy bounces back from Covid.The pledge comes alongside a warning from the prime minister that it is “one minute to midnight” in the fight against the climate disaster and an appeal for the world “to act now”.“If we don’t get serious about climate change today, it will be too late for our children to do so tomorrow,” Mr Johnson is expected to tell 120 world leaders at the Cop26 opening ceremony in Glasgow.But the United Nations summit...
ADVOCACY
Indy100

Morrisons apologises after advertising ‘British’ chicken as being made with ‘non-EU salt and pepper’

Supermarket retailer Morrisons has apologised after suffering backlash over a product that was advertised as being made from “non-EU salt and pepper”. The item in question was the supermarket’s roast in the bag £4 Salt & Pepper Chicken Crown, which was also marketed as “British”. Customer Lee Williscroft-Ferris tweeted a picture of the packing and wrote directly to the supermarket: “Tell me @Morrisons that this is not real. Your response will dictate whether or not I ever shop at your stores again.”Tell me @Morrisons that this is not real. Your response will dictate whether or not I ever shop...
ECONOMY
