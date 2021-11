After an impressive CFL debut, Caleb Evans is experiencing the typical growing pains that go with being a rookie starting quarterback. The six-foot-two, 210-pound Evans threw three TD strikes in leading the Ottawa Redblacks to a 34-24 home win over the Edmonton Elks in his first CFL start Sept. 28. But in the three contests since, Evans has thrown seven interceptions and just one touchdown pass and was benched in last week's 27-16 loss to the Montreal Alouettes.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO