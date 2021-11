In most infrastructure projects, the best margins are derived from the procurement of materials while the biggest contributor to cost overruns is delays in completion. On this score, the contractor for the RM9.4 billion gas pipeline project gets the “best of both worlds”. That is because a sum of RM8.3 billion or 88% of the contract sum had been disbursed to the contractor for the procurement of the pipes while the delays in its implementation will probably not be attributed to the company.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO