San Jose State vs. Wyoming College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the San Jose State Spartans vs. Wyoming Cowboys college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 15, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans head coach Brent Brennan yells from the sideline during the third quarter against the San Diego State Aztecs at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose State Spartans (4-4, 0-0 MWC) are 3-point favorites when they host the Wyoming Cowboys (4-3, 0-0 MWC) in conference play on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at CEFCU Stadium. The over/under is set at 41.

Odds for San Jose State vs. Wyoming

Over/Under Insights

San Jose State and its opponents have gone over the current 41-point total in four of eight games this season.

So far this season, 50% of Wyoming's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 41.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.5, is 1.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 43.9 points per game, 2.9 more than this contest's over/under.

The Spartans and their opponents have scored an average of 52.7 points per game in 2021, 11.7 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Cowboys have averaged a total of 48.6 points, 7.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.

San Jose State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, San Jose State is 3-5-0 this year.

The Spartans have been favored by 3 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

San Jose State's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

The Spartans put up 20.4 points per game, comparable to the 21.1 per outing the Cowboys allow.

San Jose State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 21.1 points.

The Spartans average 35.4 more yards per game (346.5) than the Cowboys give up per matchup (311.1).

When San Jose State churns out more than 311.1 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Spartans have turned the ball over seven more times (16 total) than the Cowboys have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Wyoming Stats and Trends

Wyoming has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

This year, the Cowboys are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Wyoming's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

This season the Cowboys rack up just 0.7 fewer points per game (22.1) than the Spartans give up (22.8).

Wyoming is 1-1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 22.8 points.

The Cowboys average 26.9 fewer yards per game (322.1) than the Spartans give up per contest (349).

When Wyoming churns out more than 349 yards, the team is 1-1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over seven more times (12 total) than the Spartans have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Season Stats