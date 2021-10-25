CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest vs. Duke College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

 5 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Duke Blue Devils college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 23, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Justice Ellison (14) celebrates with Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Ke'Shawn Williams (13) after a win against the Army Black Knights at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 13 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-0, 0-0 ACC) are 16.5-point favorites when they host the Duke Blue Devils (3-4, 0-0 ACC) in an ACC matchup on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Truist Field. An over/under of 70 is set for the contest.

Odds for Wake Forest vs. Duke

Over/Under Insights

  • Wake Forest and its opponents have gone over the current 70-point total in three of seven games (42.9%) this season.
  • Duke has combined with its opponents to score more than 70 points in one game this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 0.1 points lower than the two team's combined 70.1 points per game average.
  • This contest's over/under is 12.1 points above the 57.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The Demon Deacons and their opponents score an average of 61.7 points per game, 8.3 fewer than Saturday's total.
  • The 70 over/under in this game is 9.1 points above the 60.9 average total in Blue Devils games this season.

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

  • In Wake Forest's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
  • The Demon Deacons have been favored by 16.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Wake Forest's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
  • The Demon Deacons put up 43.1 points per game, 11.5 more than the Blue Devils give up per outing (31.6).
  • Wake Forest is 4-3 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 31.6 points.
  • The Demon Deacons average 26.3 more yards per game (469.6) than the Blue Devils give up per outing (443.3).
  • In games that Wake Forest picks up over 443.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Demon Deacons have six giveaways this season, while the Blue Devils have 10 takeaways .
Duke Stats and Trends

  • In Duke's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Blue Devils are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 16.5 points or more.
  • Duke's games this season have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
  • The Blue Devils score just 0.7 more points per game (27) than the Demon Deacons surrender (26.3).
  • When Duke records more than 26.3 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Blue Devils collect 472.3 yards per game, 34.9 more yards than the 437.4 the Demon Deacons give up.
  • Duke is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team churns out over 437.4 yards.
  • This year the Blue Devils have 14 turnovers, two fewer than the Demon Deacons have takeaways (16).
Season Stats

Sports
