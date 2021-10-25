Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Georgia State Panthers vs. Georgia Southern Eagles college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Auburn Tigers safety Smoke Monday (21) tackles Georgia State Panthers wide receiver Terrance Dixon (0) at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Auburn Tigers defeated Georgia State Panthers 34-24.

The Georgia State Panthers (3-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 5-point favorites on the road at Allen E. Paulson Stadium against the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Both teams have productive rushing attacks, with the Panthers 16th in rushing yards per game, and the Eagles 10th. The over/under is set at 55 points for the contest.

Odds for Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern

Over/Under Insights

Georgia State's games this season have gone over 55 points four of seven times.

Georgia Southern has combined with its opponents to score more than 55 points in three of six games this season.

The two teams combine to score 47.6 points per game, 7.4 less than the total in this contest.

The 66.3 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 11.3 more than the 55 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Panthers games this season is 57.1, 2.1 points above Saturday's total of 55.

The 53.5 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 1.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Georgia State Stats and Trends

Georgia State has four wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Panthers have been favored by 5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Georgia State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of seven opportunities (71.4%).

This year, the Panthers rack up 9.6 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Eagles give up (33.9).

The Panthers average 106.9 fewer yards per game (388.4) than the Eagles give up per outing (495.3).

In games that Georgia State picks up more than 495.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

Georgia Southern has three wins against the spread in seven games this season.

This season, the Eagles have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 5 points or more.

Georgia Southern's games this year have gone over the total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).

The Eagles average 23.3 points per game, 9.1 fewer than the Panthers allow (32.4).

The Eagles average 54.3 fewer yards per game (359.6) than the Panthers allow per outing (413.9).

When Georgia Southern picks up more than 413.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over seven times, one fewer times than the Panthers have forced turnovers (8).

Season Stats