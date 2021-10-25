CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y35GV_0cbe1pPl00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Georgia State Panthers vs. Georgia Southern Eagles college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Auburn Tigers safety Smoke Monday (21) tackles Georgia State Panthers wide receiver Terrance Dixon (0) at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Auburn Tigers defeated Georgia State Panthers 34-24.

The Georgia State Panthers (3-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 5-point favorites on the road at Allen E. Paulson Stadium against the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Both teams have productive rushing attacks, with the Panthers 16th in rushing yards per game, and the Eagles 10th. The over/under is set at 55 points for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/Under Insights

  • Georgia State's games this season have gone over 55 points four of seven times.
  • Georgia Southern has combined with its opponents to score more than 55 points in three of six games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 47.6 points per game, 7.4 less than the total in this contest.
  • The 66.3 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 11.3 more than the 55 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Panthers games this season is 57.1, 2.1 points above Saturday's total of 55.
  • The 53.5 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 1.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Georgia State Stats and Trends

  • Georgia State has four wins against the spread in seven games this year.
  • The Panthers have been favored by 5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
  • Georgia State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of seven opportunities (71.4%).
  • This year, the Panthers rack up 9.6 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Eagles give up (33.9).
  • The Panthers average 106.9 fewer yards per game (388.4) than the Eagles give up per outing (495.3).
  • In games that Georgia State picks up more than 495.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Panthers have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (5) this season.
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Georgia State at SISportsbook .

Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

  • Georgia Southern has three wins against the spread in seven games this season.
  • This season, the Eagles have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 5 points or more.
  • Georgia Southern's games this year have gone over the total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).
  • The Eagles average 23.3 points per game, 9.1 fewer than the Panthers allow (32.4).
  • The Eagles average 54.3 fewer yards per game (359.6) than the Panthers allow per outing (413.9).
  • When Georgia Southern picks up more than 413.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Eagles have turned the ball over seven times, one fewer times than the Panthers have forced turnovers (8).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Auburn Tigers#American Football#Georgia Southern Eagles#Georgia State Stats#Trends Georgia State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

18K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy