Florida Atlantic vs. UTEP College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Florida Atlantic Owls vs. UTEP Miners college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Florida Gators linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) makes a tackle on Florida Atlantic Owls quarterback N'Kosi Perry (7) during a game against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville Fla. Sept. 4, 2021. UFfauGameAction38

The UTEP Miners (6-1, 0-0 C-USA) are 11.5-point underdogs in a road C-USA matchup with the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-3, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at FAU Stadium. The point total is set at 47.5 for the outing.

Odds for Florida Atlantic vs. UTEP

Over/Under Insights

Florida Atlantic has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in three of seven games this season.

UTEP and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.5, is eight points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 40.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.2 fewer than the 47.5 total in this contest.

The Owls and their opponents have scored an average of 52.2 points per game in 2021, 4.7 more than Saturday's total.

The 47.5-point over/under for this game is 5.3 points below the 52.8 points per game average total in Miners games this season.

Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends

Florida Atlantic has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

The Owls have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 11.5 points or more.

Florida Atlantic's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Owls rack up 30.6 points per game, 11.3 more than the Miners allow per matchup (19.3).

Florida Atlantic is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 19.3 points.

The Owls collect 440.3 yards per game, 142.3 more yards than the 298 the Miners allow per contest.

Florida Atlantic is 4-0-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team piles up over 298 yards.

The Owls have turned the ball over 11 times this season, two fewer than the Miners have forced (13).

UTEP Stats and Trends

In UTEP's seven games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

This year, the Miners are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 11.5 points or more.

UTEP's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Miners put up 24.9 points per game, 3.9 more than the Owls give up (21).

UTEP is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team records more than 21 points.

The Miners collect only 15.1 more yards per game (387.7) than the Owls allow (372.6).

In games that UTEP piles up more than 372.6 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year the Miners have turned the ball over 15 times, four more than the Owls' takeaways (11).

Season Stats