Western Kentucky vs. Charlotte College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

C-USA opponents meet when the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-4, 0-0 C-USA) host the Charlotte 49ers (4-3, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. Western Kentucky is favored by 18.5 points. The game's over/under is set at 73.

Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Charlotte

Over/Under Insights

Western Kentucky and its opponents have gone over the current 73-point total in three of six games (50%) this season.

Charlotte and its opponents have combined to score more than 73 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 66.8 points per game, 6.2 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 60.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.6 fewer than the 73 over/under in this contest.

The Hilltoppers and their opponents score an average of 66.1 points per game, 6.9 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the 49ers have averaged a total of 58.6 points, 14.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Western Kentucky is 3-3-0 this season.

Western Kentucky has gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (four times over six games with a set point total).

This year, the Hilltoppers average 12.5 more points per game (39.9) than the 49ers allow (27.4).

Western Kentucky is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall in games when it scores more than 27.4 points.

The Hilltoppers rack up 98.3 more yards per game (542.9) than the 49ers allow per contest (444.6).

Western Kentucky is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team churns out more than 444.6 yards.

The Hilltoppers have seven giveaways this season, while the 49ers have eight takeaways .

Charlotte Stats and Trends

Charlotte has four wins against the spread in seven games this season.

Charlotte's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

This year the 49ers put up 6.1 fewer points per game (26.9) than the Hilltoppers allow (33).

Charlotte is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team puts up more than 33 points.

The 49ers rack up 397 yards per game, 51.3 fewer yards than the 448.3 the Hilltoppers allow.

When Charlotte amasses over 448.3 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The 49ers have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Hilltoppers have forced (8).

Season Stats