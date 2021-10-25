Boise State vs. Colorado State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Boise State Broncos vs. Colorado State Rams college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 9, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Boise State Broncos head coach Andy Avalos encourages his team from the sideline during the third quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado State Rams (3-4, 0-0 MWC) are slight, 2.5-point underdogs in a home MWC matchup against the Boise State Broncos (3-4, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. The contest has a 51.5-point over/under.

Odds for Boise State vs. Colorado State

Over/Under Insights

Boise State and its opponents have combined to score more than 51.5 points in three of seven games this season.

Colorado State's games have yet to go over 51.5 points this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54, is 2.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 42.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are nine fewer than the 51.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Broncos games this season is 60.4, 8.9 points above Saturday's total of 51.5.

In 2021, games involving the Rams have averaged a total of 50.4 points, 1.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Boise State Stats and Trends

In Boise State's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Broncos have just two against the spread wins in five games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Boise State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Broncos average 29.4 points per game, nine more than the Rams surrender per outing (20.4).

Boise State is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 20.4 points.

The Broncos collect 363 yards per game, 67.7 more yards than the 295.3 the Rams allow per contest.

Boise State is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team amasses over 295.3 yards.

The Broncos have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Rams have forced (9).

Colorado State Stats and Trends

Colorado State has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

The Rams have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

Colorado State's games this year have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).

The Rams score just 2.5 more points per game (24.6) than the Broncos give up (22.1).

Colorado State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it scores more than 22.1 points.

The Rams collect just 0.4 fewer yards per game (407) than the Broncos allow per contest (407.4).

In games that Colorado State picks up over 407.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Rams have seven giveaways this season, while the Broncos have 17 takeaways .

