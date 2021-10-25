CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Alabama vs. Arkansas State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 5 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the South Alabama Jaguars vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The South Alabama Jaguars (4-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) host the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between Sun Belt opponents at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Arkansas State is a 9-point underdog. The contest's over/under is set at 67.

Odds for South Alabama vs. Arkansas State

Over/Under Insights

  • South Alabama and its opponents have combined for 67 points or more just once this year.
  • So far this season, 66.7% of Arkansas State's games (4/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 67.
  • The two teams combine to score 58.5 points per game, 8.5 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 0.9 points more than the 66.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The Jaguars and their opponents score an average of 50.4 points per game, 16.6 fewer than Saturday's total.
  • The 67 total in this game is 0.6 points above the 66.4 average total in Red Wolves games this season.

South Alabama Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, South Alabama is 3-4-0 this season.
  • The Jaguars have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 9 points or more in three chances.
  • South Alabama's games this year have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).
  • The Jaguars put up 15.1 fewer points per game (28.9) than the Red Wolves give up (44).
  • The Jaguars collect 184.7 fewer yards per game (393.9) than the Red Wolves give up per outing (578.6).
  • This year, the Jaguars have turned the ball over 12 times, two more than the Red Wolves' takeaways (10).
Arkansas State Stats and Trends

  • In Arkansas State's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
  • The Red Wolves have been underdogs by 9 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.
  • Arkansas State has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this season (three times in six games with a set point total).
  • The Red Wolves average 7.5 more points per game (29.6) than the Jaguars give up (22.1).
  • Arkansas State is 3-1 against the spread and 1-4 overall in games when it scores more than 22.1 points.
  • The Red Wolves collect 99 more yards per game (434.3) than the Jaguars give up per outing (335.3).
  • In games that Arkansas State amasses more than 335.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
  • The Red Wolves have 11 giveaways this season, while the Jaguars have 13 takeaways .
Season Stats

