USC vs. Arizona College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

The Arizona Wildcats (0-7, 0-0 Pac-12) and the 13th-ranked passing defense will visit the USC Trojans (3-4, 0-0 Pac-12) and the 13th-ranked passing attack on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Wildcats are massive, 21-point underdogs. This matchup has an over/under of 56.5 points.

Odds for USC vs. Arizona

Over/Under Insights

USC's games this season have gone over 56.5 points four of seven times.

Arizona has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to average 44.2 points per game, 12.3 less than the total in this contest.

The 58.3 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 1.8 more than the 56.5 over/under in this contest.

The Trojans and their opponents have scored an average of 57.3 points per game in 2021, 0.8 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 52.1 points, 4.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

USC Stats and Trends

Against the spread, USC is 3-4-0 this year.

USC's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Trojans average 29.9 points per game, comparable to the 30.4 per contest the Wildcats give up.

USC is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 30.4 points.

The Trojans collect 82.4 more yards per game (444.7) than the Wildcats give up per contest (362.3).

In games that USC piles up more than 362.3 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Trojans have turned the ball over eight more times (13 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Arizona Stats and Trends

In Arizona's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

This year, the Wildcats won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 21 points or more.

Arizona's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

This year the Wildcats average 13.6 fewer points per game (14.3) than the Trojans allow (27.9).

The Wildcats collect 43.2 fewer yards per game (339.1) than the Trojans give up per outing (382.3).

Arizona is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team totals more than 382.3 yards.

This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over 16 times, five more than the Trojans' takeaways (11).

Season Stats