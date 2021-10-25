CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USC vs. Arizona College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the USC Trojans vs. Arizona Wildcats college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 23, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) gets a hand on USC Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Wildcats (0-7, 0-0 Pac-12) and the 13th-ranked passing defense will visit the USC Trojans (3-4, 0-0 Pac-12) and the 13th-ranked passing attack on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Wildcats are massive, 21-point underdogs. This matchup has an over/under of 56.5 points.

Odds for USC vs. Arizona

Over/Under Insights

  • USC's games this season have gone over 56.5 points four of seven times.
  • Arizona has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points in one game this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 44.2 points per game, 12.3 less than the total in this contest.
  • The 58.3 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 1.8 more than the 56.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The Trojans and their opponents have scored an average of 57.3 points per game in 2021, 0.8 more than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 52.1 points, 4.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

USC Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, USC is 3-4-0 this year.
  • USC's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
  • The Trojans average 29.9 points per game, comparable to the 30.4 per contest the Wildcats give up.
  • USC is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 30.4 points.
  • The Trojans collect 82.4 more yards per game (444.7) than the Wildcats give up per contest (362.3).
  • In games that USC piles up more than 362.3 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
  • The Trojans have turned the ball over eight more times (13 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (5) this season.
Arizona Stats and Trends

  • In Arizona's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Wildcats won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 21 points or more.
  • Arizona's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
  • This year the Wildcats average 13.6 fewer points per game (14.3) than the Trojans allow (27.9).
  • The Wildcats collect 43.2 fewer yards per game (339.1) than the Trojans give up per outing (382.3).
  • Arizona is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team totals more than 382.3 yards.
  • This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over 16 times, five more than the Trojans' takeaways (11).
Season Stats

