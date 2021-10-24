CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden, tepid in the face of catastrophe

 9 days ago

After months of tiptoeing around the issue of altering or eliminating the Senate filibuster rules to protect voting rights — and therefore democracy itself — after an unprecedented year of Republican assaults, President Joe Biden has finally said that he is open to changing the rules. And on Thursday, he said...

