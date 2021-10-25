Oregon State vs. Cal College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Oregon State Beavers vs. California Golden Bears college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 23, 2021; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan (10) throws the ball during the second half against the Utah Utes at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon State Beavers (5-2, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the California Golden Bears (2-5, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between Pac-12 rivals at California Memorial Stadium. Cal is a 1.5-point underdog. The contest has a point total set at 56.

Odds for Oregon State vs. Cal

Over/Under Insights

Oregon State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 56 points in three of seven games this season.

Cal and its opponents have combined to score more than 56 points in two games this season.

Saturday's total is 2.5 points lower than the two team's combined 58.5 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 7.7 points above the 48.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Beavers games this season is 61.4, 5.4 points more than Saturday's total of 56.

The 49.4 PPG average total in Golden Bears games this season is 6.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Oregon State Stats and Trends

Oregon State has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.

The Beavers have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games when favored by 1.5 points or more so far this season.

Oregon State's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

The Beavers average 11.5 more points per game (35.1) than the Golden Bears surrender (23.6).

Oregon State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.6 points.

The Beavers collect 80.7 more yards per game (445.6) than the Golden Bears give up per outing (364.9).

In games that Oregon State picks up over 364.9 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Beavers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Golden Bears have forced (9).

Cal Stats and Trends

In Cal's seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This year, the Golden Bears have won ATS in each of their three games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Cal's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Golden Bears average just 1.3 fewer points per game (23.4) than the Beavers give up (24.7).

Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team notches more than 24.7 points.

The Golden Bears average only 19.2 more yards per game (410.9) than the Beavers give up (391.7).

In games that Cal churns out more than 391.7 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Golden Bears have turned the ball over six times, six fewer times than the Beavers have forced turnovers (12).

Season Stats