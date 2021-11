Scroll down to get insights and updates from the Warriors' season opener in Los Angeles on Tuesday night against the Lakers. Whatever we learned about the Warriors' unbeaten preseason (5-0) and the Lakers' 0-6 exhibition schedule should reveal itself Tuesday night when the teams meet in Los Angeles to open the NBA season. Fresh off its only undefeated preseason in history, the Warriors will unleash Stephen Curry and a flurry of other 3-point shooters as they show off a long-distance arsenal that...

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO