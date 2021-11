VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was media day for the USD basketball teams. And the thing that jumps out to me is the challenging preseason schedule the women will play including Oklahoma and South Carolina. But Dawn Plitzuweit really likes these kind of games to make her team better when the conference schedule rolls around. ”We have an opportunity to grow through those challenges. We’re going to have an opportunity to know what we have to do to get better at who we are. And at the same time we believe it’s going to prepare us for the very competitive Summit League again. So we’re looking forward to that.”

VERMILLION, SD ・ 5 DAYS AGO