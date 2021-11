West Brom head coach Valerien Ismael admitted it was challenging coping with four delays in their comfortable 3-0 win over Bristol City at The Hawthorns. Jordan Hugill, Kyle Bartley and Karlan Grant punished woeful defending but delays – two for medical emergencies after a fan from each team was carried away in unrelated incidents and two for injuries to players on the pitch – cast a cloud over proceedings and caused a delay of around 25 minutes.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO