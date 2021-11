WATERTOWN — With the Watertown Wolves playing their first game in more than 19 months, a quartet of newcomers led the way from the start. In the team’s regular-season return, Colin Chmelka, Rocco DiCostanzo and Alexander Jmaeff each scored a goal in the first period and goalie Breandan Colgan went on to make 25 saves — with all four as rookies — as the Wolves downed the Binghamton Black Bears in resounding fashion, 6-3, on Friday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League clash at Watertown Municipal Arena.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO