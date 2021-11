The Zionsville Community High School boys tennis team’s march to the state championship final should provide a boost to the program’s future prospects. “This has made us know that we can compete with the best in the state. Obviously, we were down to the last two,” Eagles coach Earl Allen said. “Overall, we beat all the teams we were supposed to beat. It gives us a lot of confidence and, hopefully, will instill hard work and pay off.”

12 DAYS AGO