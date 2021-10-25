CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Oct. 25

By NANCY BLACK
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s Birthday (10/25/21) Prioritize family this year. Realize domestic renovation dreams with organization and disciplined efforts. Adapt around autumn changes with your partner before a winter income surge. Romance and collaboration flower this spring, before personal victories light up this summer. Fill your home with love. To get the...

northernstar.info

Weekly horoscopes: Oct. 27 – Nov. 2

We are now in Scorpio season! The nights are descending sooner, and the air is taking on a bitter crispness. It will do us all a bit of good to savor the warm, quiet moments as they present themselves. If you’re going out for Halloween, don’t party too hard.
LIFESTYLE
Chicago Sun-Times

Horoscope for Tuesday, Nov., 2, 2021

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Libra. Aries (March 21-April 19) Resist the urge to persuade others to agree with you. Even though it’s not that important, you might repeatedly return to a particular subject. Possibly, you will attract someone to you who is doing this to you? (Yikes!)
LIFESTYLE
Hello Magazine

Your weekly horoscope revealed for 1 to 7 November

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below... How much can you trust others? Or does it boil down to how much you trust your own choices? This week's New Moon plugs into change-maker Uranus offering you new chances, angles and slices of the pie. Don't be in a rush to make a commitment.
LIFESTYLE
Cosmopolitan

November 2021 horoscopes for every star sign

Want to know what's in store for your star sign for November 2021? It's all in the cards... (Queen of Cups, Knight of Swords, King of Wands) This month you feel pulled in a lot of different directions by important people in your life and the needs or demands they impose upon you. Aries, you’re kind and helpful, and you give a lot to others. Maybe they take advantage sometimes? Now is the time to notice if and when this happens, and rein it in. The Queen of Cups is a loving friend or partner who leans on you emotionally, the Knight of Swords is a rival or boss at work who pushes you (usually in a good way), the King of Wands is an older friend or relative who encourages you to go on adventures - sometimes ill-advised. Aries, look out for these people pushing their luck, so you must put yourself first.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness
thesimpsonian.com

Horrorscopes: Oct. 28 – Nov. 4

Aries: You aren’t afraid to jump headfirst into the most challenging situations. Channel your brave and ambitious side and dress as your favorite superhero. Taurus: You may be stubborn, but your passion and loyalty are undeniable. Have fun with a slight throwback costume — you would make the perfect Katniss Everdeen this Halloween.
ASTRONOMY
Oroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes Nov. 2, 2021: David Schwimmer, balance and equality are essential

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Marisol Nichols, 48; David Schwimmer, 55; k.d. lang, 60; Stefanie Powers, 79. Happy Birthday: Take the edge off, relax and think about the best way to get what you want. Empathy and understanding, mixed with genuine charm and positive suggestions, will help you make your way through any pitfalls you encounter this year. Be courageous but kind when opposition comes your way. How you make others feel will determine the response you receive. Balance and equality are essential. Your numbers are 7, 10, 16, 21, 24, 38, 46.
CELEBRITIES
Maine Campus

Horoscopes 11.1 to 11.7

Aries (March 21 – April 20) Are there some things you’ve been putting off, Aries? On Friday, we have a double-whammy with Venus moving into Capricorn and Mercury moving into Scorpio. You’ll begin to shift your practical, paced energy toward your career goals and dig your heels into what you put into motion the day before.
LIFESTYLE
videtteonline.com

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Nov. 1

Today’s Birthday (11/01/21). Home and family center and ground you this year. Steady efforts transform your spaces. Adapt to autumn changes with your partner, before cash rains down this winter. Falling in love again this spring leads to a personal breakthrough next summer. Fill your place with love. To get...
LIFESTYLE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
niagaranow.com

Horoscope: A chance to get it right and find our purpose

This week, we see both Jupiter and Mercury turn from retrograde to direct motion and we get a full moon in Aries as well. Thursday, Oct. 14: If Scrooge had a birthday, it might be today. Getting anything going is not easy even though feelings and ideas are in harmony. Because Mercury is still retrograde, a fair bit of what goes on is internal. Happy birthday to the famous Speaker’s Corner in London’s Hyde Park, formally founded on Oct. 14, 1855, even though it had been around since the early 12th century.
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

Horoscope for Wednesday, 10/27/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Grievances soften and grudges lose their shape when the Moon in Cancer trines Neptune in Pisces. You're ready to forgive and maybe even forget. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): An inclusive approach is best. Cutting people in on the action means they'll feel personally invested. They'll look after their own interests as well as yours.
LIFESTYLE
blackchronicle.com

Astrological Horoscopes For October 31 – November 6

Happy Sunday! What better way to plan for the week ahead than by checking what the stars have in store?. We’re back with another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya. Astro Overview: ISH JUST GOT REAL!. This week will be heavy emotionally and cause us...
LIFESTYLE
Santafe New Mexican.com

Star Codes: Oct. 29-Nov. 4

MAKE THIS A HEALING HALLOWEEN. After a festive Friday under a costume-approving Leo moon, the weekend quiets down as the moon enters Virgo. We still want our time with our alter egos, time in our costumes, or with our seasonal spirit as Mercury quincunxes Neptune over the weekend but may feel more subdued than usual.
ASTRONOMY
Elite Daily

This Is The 1 Day In November Every Zodiac Sign Can Look Forward To

With the changing of the temperature and leaves, fall is in full swing, which means Scorpio season is also here to play. While this is by far the most controversial season in astrology, there are definitely some benefits that come from the sun traveling through this fixed water sign. You’re able to find some security in your own emotions, as well as push your last-minute 2021 goals over the finish line before the clock runs out. If that sounds like your cup of tea, then you’ll be pleased to know November 15, 2021 will be the best day this month for every zodiac sign, because it will provide you with the energy to finally get your act together.
PERSONAL FINANCE
MindBodyGreen

What Each Zodiac Sign Should Know For This Month's Full Moon In Aries

There's a full moon in Aries coming this Wednesday, October 20, and depending on your astrological sign, there are some things you should know. Here's how to approach this month's full moon, according to the AstroTwins. Guess what, Aries? This full moon lands in your sign, putting the spotlight on...
LIFESTYLE
TODAY.com

November horoscope: See what the stars have in store for you this month

The month ahead has its challenges, but it ends on a lovely note. November starts off with an intense new moon in Scorpio on Nov. 4 that will push us all toward a fresh start. The planet of communication, Mercury, dives into inquisitive Scorpio on Nov. 5, while romantic Venus enters hardworking Capricorn on the same day. The lunar eclipse in Taurus on Nov. 19 will bring much needed change and growth into our lives. The sun and Mercury both ingress into Sagittarius on Nov. 21 and 24, urging us to take a walk on the wild side and embrace our spontaneous sides as the month comes to a close.
LIFESTYLE
paradisenewsfl.com

November 2021 Astrology Forecast

Sirius Systems Astrological Services “Get Sirius about your future!”. www.sarahlyonsastrologer.com | www. facebook.com/sarahlyonsastrologer. Communication and transportation planet Mercury makes a challenging aspect to transformational Pluto as November begins. It’s bringing about needed changes in these areas that are under extreme stress on a global level. The REtrograde cycle that stimulated this energy ended a couple of weeks ago, but the shadow phase continued the situation until now as it creates a climax. Although this aspect is ending, the issues REvealed are not over yet and we will continue to see ongoing developments.
LIFESTYLE
The Day

Your stars Oct. 27

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It's OK to say no. Being a people pleaser can be exhausting. Stop and consider doing what pleases you for a change. Channel energy into something that brings concrete results that will encourage you to follow your dream. 2 stars. TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A friend...
LIFESTYLE
rwuhawksherald.com

Advice for your Zodiac Sign

Not many people can offer me a decent response when I ask for their Sun sign, which bewilders me as an avid participant in astrology. I am nearly certain I learned that I was Libra around the same time I learned how to spell my name. Nevertheless, I am aware that astrology is still not a widely accepted nor widely practiced study. Despite astrology receiving a bad reputation for inaccuracy and a lack of logical, tangible evidence, I value the entertainment of astrology as a hobby. What I have learned is that, while many people do not understand me when I use the term “Sun sign,” they can usually identify what their sign is based on their birthday and a quick Google search. Astrology runs much deeper than one’s Sun/Star sign, but this is the most widely known astrological placement. In addition to being the most acknowledged placement, the Sun sign also depicts one’s personality, their identity.
LIFESTYLE
austonia.com

Libra: Sept. 22-Oct. 23

Love-hungry Libras, we know you always love Scorpio season because it means going deeper into the intimate realms and you are absolutely fine with whatever it takes! However, this month's Scorpio new moon invites a rebirth to your relationship with yourself, which is a reward after a long journey of introspection and growth. This journey brings you to a place of balance with self and others. This is your deepest work in this lifetime, so celebrate with an extra dose of self-care! There could be some financial upgrades this month. Consider partnering up, as a way of combining resources. Your gift of diplomacy may be called upon surrounding the Nov. 19 Taurus lunar eclipse.
LIFESTYLE
Sun-Journal

Horoscope: Virgo verify information when someone tries to lead you astray

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Ciara, 36; Katy Perry, 37; Josh Henderson, 40; Persia White, 49. Happy Birthday: Make adjustments that will set you up for a better future. Take care of financial matters by reducing your overhead and letting go of things you no longer need. Use your space wisely, and you will encourage productivity and a clear passage forward. Don’t let gullibility or vulnerability be your downfall. Size up situations, take control and do what’s best for you. Your numbers are 9, 16, 20, 27, 29, 34, 46.
CELEBRITIES

