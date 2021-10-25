COLUMN: Time is relative across cultures

In 2017, Partners for Health Foundation funded the Boys & Girls Club of Clifton’s first entre into the New Jersey Healthy Community Network. We focused on policy changes in healthy eating and physical activity in early childhood. Working with the Clifton Health Department, City Green and Melanie Sufchik (MSU), we looked at ways to change behaviors in children, parents and staff using the NAPSACC assessment tool. Today, our early childhood department policies include rewarding positive behavior with more playtime, infusing movement into everyday curricula, serving plenty of water instead of juice, offering creative arts activities instead of sweet treats for birthdays and celebrations and a staff that models healthy eating and physical activity behaviors for our youngest members. Our early childhood department has their own outdoor classroom, a garden, in which children learn to plant, grow, harvest and taste fresh fruits and vegetables.
