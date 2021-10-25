COLUMN: Time is relative across cultures

“You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make him drink.” Sums up a lot of people I’ve met. How about you, you know anybody like that? That person who, for whatever reason, just won’t do something, even though it’s the right thing to do to help themselves? They see it, they acknowledge it … they know it! But it’s just too much, just that one step too far, that one item on the shelf they don’t want to get on their tippy toes to reach. Instead, they do nothing and go without. They really, really like that special jam up there, but it’s too high, and it’d take just a tad too much effort.

ALEXANDER HAMILTON ・ 10 DAYS AGO