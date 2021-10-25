CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Dollar rebounds as traders assess rate hike prospects elsewhere

By Tommy Wilkes
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OIfiR_0cbdHYDK00

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The dollar rebounded off a one-month low on Monday as traders looked ahead to tighter U.S. monetary policy even as they bet on the prospect of interest rate hikes happening earlier outside of the United States.

Currency markets were broadly quiet at the start of the week with traders awaiting U.S. growth data and central bank meetings in the euro zone, Japan and Canada.

The dollar index initially dropped to a one-month low during trading in Asia, extending softness after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday it was not yet time to begin raising interest rates.

The index had recovered by 1100 GMT and was last up 0.1% at 93.726, helped by U.S. Treasury yields holding close to their recent highs.

While Powell said it was not right to start hiking rates, he also warned about inflationary pressures and said it was time to cut back on its asset purchases.

Analysts said the dollar's rebound was also aided by the euro slipping 0.2% to $1.1625 ahead of the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday.

"There is no way that they (ECB policymakers) can’t acknowledge that inflation has run higher, but also they do not want to get dragged into a game of expectations given the ECB’s dovish proclivities," said Jeremy Thomson-Cook, chief economist at payments firm Equals Money.

"Alongside inflation and growth data due this week, we will be able to mark the European economy a lot better against its UK and U.S. counterparts, something we expect to continue to allow for additional euro weakness moving forward."

The dollar also chalked up gains versus the Japanese yen, rising 0.2% to 113.68 yen . The Bank of Japan meets later this week but like the ECB, it is not expected to shift from its dovish policy stance.

But the U.S. currency did not rebound against all its rivals, with gains for commodity-linked currencies such as the Australian , Canadian and New Zealand dollars, which are also benefiting from the rally in commodity prices.

"Support for the U.S. dollar from higher U.S. yields has been dampened so far this month both by the improvement in global investor risk sentiment, and by similar rise in yields outside of the U.S. on average in other G10 economies," said Lee Hardman, an analyst at MUFG.

Australian inflation data, due on Wednesday, is likely to set the tone for the next stage in a tussle between traders and a resolutely dovish central bank.

Soaring housing costs and rising food and fuel prices have tapering in the frame when Canada's central bank meets on Wednesday.

Thursday's U.S. gross domestic product figures -- if they show an expected slowdown -- could take some pressure from the Fed even while inflation runs relatively hot.

Elsewhere, China's yuan hit a five-month peak at 6.3782 per dollar while the Turkish lira fell to a new record low in the wake of a surprise rate cut last week.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
DailyFx

US Dollar Muted on ISM Beat as Traders Await Fed Meeting

ISM Headline Beats, Prices Paid Turns Higher, New Orders at 15 Month Lows. USD Muted as Market Participants Await Fed Meeting. ISM Headline Beats, Prices Paid Turns Higher, New Orders at 15 Month Lows. US ISM Manufacturing PMI for October fell to 60.8, although beat expectations of a drop to...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Bank Of China#Federal Reserve Chair#U S Treasury#European#Central Bank#Ecb#Equals Money#Japanese#The Bank Of Japan#Australian#Canadian
wkzo.com

Japan’s auto sales slump clouds prospects of consumption rebound

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s automobile sales slumped 31.3% in October from a year earlier to mark the fourth straight month of declines, industry data showed on Monday, a sign output cuts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic were hurting the country’s already weak consumption. The domestic sales data is among few...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Gold futures finish higher, but stay below the $1,800 mark

Gold futures settled higher on Monday, but remained below the key $1,800 mark as the market awaited Wednesday's Federal Reserve decision on monetary policy. "The bear camp in gold and silver should be licking their chops as the markets widely expect the Fed to announce the beginning of tapering of asset purchases on Wednesday," analysts at Zaner wrote in Monday's report. "With the added pressure of a surge in the dollar form last week's lows and the recent rise in U.S. short-term interest rates, the bear camp has several themes operating in its favor. For now, December gold tacked on $11.90, or 0.7%, to settle at $1,795.80 an ounce after posting a loss of about 0.7% last week.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
WSAV News 3

Fed to start reining in economic aid as inflation risk rises

WASHINGTON (AP) — With inflation at its highest point in three decades, the Federal Reserve is set this week to begin winding down the extraordinary stimulus it has given the economy since the pandemic recession struck early last year, a process that could prove to be a risky balancing act. Chair Jerome Powell has signaled […]
BUSINESS
Reuters

Japanese shares dip as investors brace for Fed taper timeline

TOKYO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Japanese shares dipped on Tuesday, after hitting a month’s high in the previous session, as investors geared up for the U.S. Federal Reserve’s timetable to roll back stimulus measures at its meeting this week. The Nikkei share average fell 0.28% to 29,563.37, a day after...
STOCKS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies strengthen; Indonesian rupiah flat

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0216 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR ` Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.930 113.98 +0.04 Sing dlr 1.347 1.3484 +0.12 Taiwan dlr 27.811 27.85 +0.14 Korean won 1174.900 1176.5 +0.14 Baht 33.310 33.36 +0.15 Peso 50.455 50.611 +0.31 Rupiah 14250.000 14245 -0.04 Rupee 74.865 74.865 0.00 Ringgit 4.147 4.15 +0.07 Yuan 6.401 6.3982 -0.05 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 113.930 103.24 -9.38 Sing dlr 1.347 1.3209 -1.92 Taiwan dlr 27.811 28.483 +2.42 Korean won 1174.900 1086.20 -7.55 Baht 33.310 29.96 -10.06 Peso 50.455 48.01 -4.85 Rupiah 14250.000 14040 -1.47 Rupee 74.865 73.07 -2.40 Ringgit 4.147 4.0400 -2.58 Yuan 6.401 6.5283 +1.98 (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)
MARKETS
Reuters

Financials, consumer weigh on China A-shares as tech lifts Hang Seng

SHANGHAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chinese shares fell on Tuesday, dragged lower by financials and consumer firms even as the country’s cabinet pledged more support for the consumer services sector, while tech stocks drove Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index higher. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.62% at 3,522.33 points. ** China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.67%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 2.07%, the consumer staples sector down 0.4%, the real estate index down 1.33% and the healthcare sub-index down 0.13%. ** China’s cabinet issued guidelines to develop consumer services, including increased financial support for small firms providing catering, accommodation, childcare, healthcare and services for the elderly. ** Energy firms also fell, with an index tracking the sector down 2.44% after dropping nearly 13% on Monday. China said on Sunday it was releasing gasoline and diesel reserves to boost market supply and stabilise prices. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.72% to 8,963.72, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.74% at 25,339.33. ** The broad index was lifted by gains in the tech sector , which rose 2.29%. Meituan rose 5%, while game publisher Bilibili rose 8.18% after five sessions of losses. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was unchanged for the day, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 1.1% and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was up 0.96%. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.29% while Japan’s Nikkei index was down 0.44%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.3992 per U.S. dollar, 0.02% weaker than the previous close of 6.3982. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 1.4% and the CSI300 has fallen 6.8%, while China’s H-share index listed in Hong Kong is down 16.5%. Shanghai stocks have declined 0.7% this month. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
STOCKS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold prices dip as dollar firms ahead of Fed decision

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Tuesday as a firmer dollar made bullion less appealing for holders of other currencies, while investors eyed a pivotal U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting amid growing concerns over a sustained bout of inflation. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,789.58...
BUSINESS
Reuters

METALS-Copper eases on caution ahead of Fed meeting, iron ore drop

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Tuesday, weighed down by a weaker iron ore market and caution ahead of an interest rate meeting in the United States. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange eased 0.1% to $9,549 a tonne by 0251 GMT, while the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.1% to 70,300 yuan ($10,986.09) a tonne.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

TIMELINE-Australian interest rate changes since 1990

SYDNEY, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia held its cash rate at 0.10% on Tuesday following a monthly policy meeting. The following is a chronology of the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate moves since 1990. Each move is measured in basis points (bp), which are one-hundredths of a percentage point. Nov 3 2020 Down 15 bp to 0.10 Mar 19 2020 Down 25 bp to 0.25 Mar 3 2020 Down 25 bp to 0.50 Oct 1 2019 Down 25 bp to 0.75 Jul 2 2019 Down 25 bp to 1.00 Jun 4 2019 Down 25 bp to 1.25 Aug 2 2016 Down 25 bp to 1.50 May 3 2016 Down 25 bp to 1.75 May 5 2015 Down 25 bp to 2.00 Feb 3 2015 Down 25 bp to 2.25 Aug 6 2013 Down 25 bp to 2.50 May 7 2013 Down 25 bp to 2.75 Dec 4 2012 Down 25 bp to 3.00 Oct 2 2012 Down 25 bp to 3.25 Jun 5 2012 Down 25 bp to 3.50 May 1 2012 Down 50 bp to 3.75 Dec 6 2011 Down 25 bp to 4.25 Nov 1 2011 Down 25 bp to 4.50 Nov 2 2010 Up 25 bp to 4.75 May 4 2010 Up 25 bp to 4.50 Apr 6 2010 Up 25 bp to 4.25 Mar 2 2010 Up 25 bp to 4.00 Dec 1 2009 Up 25 bp to 3.75 Nov 3 2009 Up 25 bp to 3.50 Oct 6 2009 Up 25 bp to 3.25 Apr 7 2009 Down 25 bp to 3.00 Feb 3 2009 Down 100 bp to 3.25 Dec 2 2008 Down 100 bp to 4.25 Nov 4 2008 Down 75 bp to 5.25 Oct 7 2008 Down 100 bp to 6.00 Sep 2 2008 Down 25 bp to 7.00 Mar 4 2008 Up 25 bp to 7.25 Feb 5 2008 Up 25 bp to 7.00 Nov 7 2007 Up 25 bp to 6.75 Aug 8 2007 Up 25 bp to 6.50 Nov 8 2006 Up 25 bp to 6.25 Aug 2 2006 Up 25 bp to 6.00 May 3 2006 Up 25 bp to 5.75 Mar 2 2005 Up 25 bp to 5.50 Dec 3 2003 Up 25 bp to 5.25 Nov 5 2003 Up 25 bp to 5.00 June 5 2002 Up 25 bp to 4.75 May 8 2002 Up 25 bp to 4.50 Dec 5 2001 Down 25 bp to 4.25 Oct 3 2001 Down 25 bp to 4.50 Sept 5 2001 Down 25 bp to 4.75 Apr 4 2001 Down 50 bp to 5.0 Mar 7 2001 Down 25 bp to 5.5 Feb 7 2001 Down 50 bp to 5.75 Aug 2 2000 Up 25 bp to 6.25 May 3 2000 Up 25 bp to 6.0 Apr 5 2000 Up 25 bp to 5.75 Feb 2 2000 Up 50 bp to 5.5 Nov 3 1999 Up 25 bp to 5.0 Dec 2 1998 Down 25 bp to 4.75 Jul 30 1997 Down 50 bp to 5.0 May 23 1997 Down 50 bp to 5.5 Dec 11 1996 Down 50 bp to 6.0 Nov 6 1996 Down 50 bp to 6.5 Jul 31 1996 Down 50 bp to 7.0 Dec 14 1994 Up 100 bp to 7.5 Oct 24 1994 Up 100 bp to 6.5 Aug 17 1994 Up 75 bp to 5.5 Jul 30 1993 Down 50 bp to 4.75 Mar 23 1993 Down 50 bp to 5.25 Jul 8 1992 Down 75 bp to 5.75 May 6 1992 Down 100 bp to 6.5 Jan 8 1992 Down 100 bp to 7.5 Nov 6 1991 Down 100 bp to 8.5 Sep 3 1991 Down 100 bp to 9.5 May 16 1991 Down 100 bp to 10.5 Apr 4 1991 Down 50 bp to 11.5 Dec 18 1990 Down 100 bp to 12.0 Oct 15 1990 Down 100 bp to 13.0 Aug 2 1990 Down 100 bp to 14.0 Apr 4 1990 Down 100-150bp to 15.0 to 15.5 Feb 15 1990 Down 50 bp to 16.5 to 17.0 Jan 23 1990 Down 50-100bp to 17.0 to 17.5 (Compiled by Wayne Cole; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Treasury liquidity is worsening as hedge funds Rokos and Alphadyne reportedly incur losses from wrong-way bets on yields

Rokos and Alphadyne are identified by Bloomberg News as two hedge funds that have incurred losses on yield-curve plays. Volatility in the global rates market has triggered potential losses for a number of large leveraged players, which is leading to deteriorating liquidity in the U.S., Europe, Canada and the U.K., BofA strategists said.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

213K+
Followers
231K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy