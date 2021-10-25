CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Nancy Pelosi forgets Trump’s name in CNN appearance

By Shweta Sharma
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47uB8q_0cbdEFVi00

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi briefly forgot Donald Trump ’s name and referred to him as “what’s-his-name” during an interview.

Speaking to CNN ’s Jake Tapper on Sunday, the speaker of the house and Democrat leader said: “Now mind you, just to remind, when what’s-his-name was president and the Republicans were in power...”

“Donald Trump,” Tapper reminded her.

The host of the show was asking Ms Pelosi about the John Lewis Voting Right Act which would allow automatic and same-day voter registration and no-excuse mail voting and the use of the filibuster – a parliamentary practice which, in theory, allows for unlimited debate on legislation – to delay it.

“So, that is President [Joe] Biden saying that he is willing to entertain the notion of getting rid of the filibuster for Voting Rights Act and maybe for other things as well. Do you agree with him on that one issue that, at the end of the day, having some sort of voting rights bill is more important than preserving the filibuster, at least for that one vote?” he asked.

Ms Pelosi responded by saying that voting rights were “fundamental to our democracy”.

“So, if there were one vote that the filibuster could enable to go forward , that would be the vote, and enable so much more, because we’re talking about stopping the suppression of the vote and the nullification of the elections,” Ms Pelosi said.

She then went on to discuss the previous Trump administration’s stance on the filibuster when she struggled to remember Mr Trump’s name.

“Mitch McConnell pulled back the filibuster to enable, with simple majorities, three justices to go to the Supreme Court for life. You would think that they could pull it back for the American people to have the vote,” Ms Pelosi said.

This is not the first time Ms Pelosi had apparent trouble remembering the former president’s name. In 2018, she confused Mr Trump’s name with former president George W Bush , when she demanded the removal of representative Devin Nunes from his position as House Intelligence Committee chairman over the Russia probe that was linked to the Trump presidential election campaign.

Earlier last month, Mr Biden appeared to forget the Australian prime minister Scott Morrison ’s name while announcing a new security partnership with the country. “I what to thank... uh... that fella down under,” the president said.

“Thank you very much pal,” replied Mr Morrison.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Trump is right: Former presidents can assert executive privilege

Saikrishna Prakash, a law professor and Miller Center senior fellow at the University of Virginia, is the author of “The Living Presidency: An Originalist Argument Against Its Ever-Expanding Powers." President Biden and former president Donald Trump are locked in another fierce battle — this one not involving electoral votes but...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Devin Nunes
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Jake Tapper
Person
Donald Trump
FiveThirtyEight

We’re Tracking Trump’s And Harris’s Popularity Ahead Of The 2024 Presidential Election. (Yes, It’s Early.)

Welcome to Pollapalooza, our weekly polling roundup. Former President Donald Trump ended his presidency more unpopular than any of the last 12 presidents at the end of their first terms and he is still unpopular post-presidency according to FiveThirtyEight’s new average of Trump’s favorability numbers. Currently, 41.4 percent of Americans have a favorable opinion of the former president, while 53 percent have an unfavorable opinion of him.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Republicans#House#Democrat#The Supreme Court#American
Fox News

Hannity: Nancy Pelosi can't seem to unite Democrats

Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" agenda is stalled in Congress because the socialists and liberal Democrats can't seem to agree on how much of the citizens' money they want to spend, Sean Hannity said during the opening of his Thursday show. "The latest draft of the build-back better proposal comes...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Watch live as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi briefs reporters

You can watch live as Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly briefing with reporters ahead of a key vote on a $1 billion infrastructure bill ahead of Biden’s trip to Europe. Earlier today, Pelosi reportedly told Democrats not to vote down the bill and “embarrass” the president ahead...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Fox News

Nancy Pelosi defends progressives amid reconciliation fight

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Sunday defended progressives amid party infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill and budget reconciliation bill after blowing past several deadlines and quickly approaching another. During an appearance on CNN’s "State of the Union," Pelosi disagreed with host Jake Tapper after he said "moderates are...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Independent

313K+
Followers
127K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy