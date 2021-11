Mario Party has been providing top-notch mini-game fun for decades and you can now revisit its roots with Mario Party Superstars. Mario Party Superstars is an amalgamation of previous games from the series which makes it a fun nostalgia trip for long-time fans like me while offering a superb collection of fresh mini-games for newcomers to the franchise. Specifically, you're treated to an impressive selection of 100 mini-games from the first 10 Mario Party games that you can play on 5 boards which have been remade and retooled from the 3 Nintendo 64 titles. Namely, Yoshi's Tropical Island and Peach's Birthday Cake from the first Mario Party, Space Land and Horror Land from Mario Party 2, and Woody Woods from Mario Party 3. Let me just say that these boards have been remade beautifully with lovely and detailed recreations that really make every intricacy pop and they're a huge step up from their N64 origins.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO