​​K-Weekly: Take a scroll through Instagram with Dean

By Odessa Gaines
Tufts Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContent warning: This article mentions depression and difficulties with mental health. Have you ever felt so consumed by thoughts bouncing around in your head that you can’t help but open Instagram? Do you feel lonely, yet try to prove that your life is still good by posting and tagging, showing only...

tuftsdaily.com

Indy100

Influencer criticised for taking Instagram snaps in front of father’s open casket

An influencer has been criticised after posting a “disrespectful” series of photos taken in front of her veteran father’s open casket, then posting them on Instagram. Jayne Rivera, from Miami, Florida, posed in front of the casket dressed in a figure-hugging black dress, complete with tights and heeled boots. The series of eight photos featured Jayne striking a leg pop pose and smirking in a faux-prayer position.
MIAMI, FL
uc.edu

Preservation Horrors – A frightening week on Instagram

Tune into the Preservation Lab’s Instagram feed the entire week before Halloween (Oct. 25-29), where they will share five of the scariest “preservation horrors” that they encounter in their work. It’s bound to be a fun but frightening week that you won’t want to miss!
CINCINNATI, OH
hypebeast.com

Bobby Shmurda Takes to Instagram To Tease New Music

Shortly after the New York rapper released “No Time for Sleep” in September, Bobby Shmurda has teased fans of an upcoming song on his Instagram. The clip gives audiences a glimpse of a music video that pertains to Shmurda’s second track post-prison. Shmurda captions the post, “Trappin is a sport yea yea nd she call me lil daddy.” The post immediately garnered a lot of attention from fans, with some leaving fire emojis and singing praises at the teased track. However, there were also polarizing comments from fans who seem to be disappointed with the track. One fan even asked, “Can we get the old Bobby tf is this,” while another said “bring back gs9 shmurda.”
CELEBRITIES
Hyperallergic

Danielle Dean Wades Through Two Hollow Utopias

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». At the core of Danielle Dean’s Performa commission, “Amazon (Proxy),” is the name Amazon, which entered the English language as the name associated with the fabled female warriors of the Ancient Mediterranean, before becoming the name of the world’s largest rainforest, and then, more recently, the trademarked name of one of most powerful corporations in history. In this commission for the 2021 Performa performance biennial, the artist makes a connection between the failed 1920s industrialist experiment in the Amazonian rainforest by Henry Ford, Fordlândia, and the internet giant that has made the word part of our daily parlance. The result is a curious reflection on our compartmentalized office lives, ruminating on the illusion of freedom such decentralized work as the Amazon Mechanical Turk once promised, when the reality is far from liberating.
ENTERTAINMENT
allkpop.com

Rainbow's Jisook takes to Instagram to celebrate one-year wedding anniversary

Jisook and programmer husband Lee Doo Hee are celebrating one year of marriage!. On October 31 KST, the Rainbow member took to her personal Instagram account to commemorate the anniversary, writing a heartfelt message that says, "One year ago today!! Once again, I sincerely thank the many people who celebrated with us and helped out. When I think of my wedding day, It's full of pleasant memories that make me smile! That's all thanks to everyone who was with us. With a thankful heart, I will share my happiness together with everyone! Thank you, Doo Hee!! Let's continue to live a fun life together!!" Along with the message, Jisook shared a number of photos from her wedding day.
INTERNET
The American Genius

Instagram teases “take a break” feature: Is it true or another PR stunt?

The knowledge that social media – especially in excess – can be harsh on mental health is not something learned from the recent Facebook whistleblower; we’ve known for a long time and so has Facebook and Instagram. And now to pretend that they care about such harshness, Instagram has introduced...
CELL PHONES
Q985

Spooky Secret Illinois Couple Takes Over Instagram

The day after Halloween is the BEST day to scroll through Instagram, especially when see you a couple as cute and spooky as this one. As we move into November, let's not just jump to putting up Christmas decorations ok?. Let's let the wonderful-ness of Halloween linger for just a...
ILLINOIS STATE
Tufts Daily

K-Weekly: I ‘Don’t Recall’ why Kard isn’t in your playlist

When most people hear the word “K-pop,” they think of pop music but in Korean and with more dancing. For the general public, K-pop music has one distinct sound and is one genre on its own. However, this isn’t exactly right. K-pop is a generalization for what is considered ‘Idol Music’ in South Korea, but K-pop artists take influence from genres beyond pop. One of the best examples of a K-pop group who brings in non-pop sounds is Kard.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Starwatch: Venus takes a trek through Sagittarius

Venus has returned to the evening sky and will spend the month trekking through the constellation of Sagittarius, the archer. In the late afternoon of Sunday 7 November, a waxing crescent moon will meet the bright planet low down in the sky as the twilight deepens into night. The chart shows the view looking south-west from London at 5pm GMT.
ASTRONOMY
HollywoodLife

Michael Jackson’s Son Bigi, 19, Looks So Grown Up As He Discusses Climate Change In Rare Interview

Blanket Jackson, who now goes by Bigi, spoke about how he’s carrying on his late father’s legacy by using his platform for climate change awareness. Over a decade after Michael Jackson‘s death, the late pop star’s 19-year-old son Blanket “Bigi” Jackson is helping spread awareness about climate change. Bigi, who was born Prince Michael Jackson II, spoke about climate change and the COP26 summit in a rare interview with Good Morning Britain on Oct. 31 at his brother Prince Jackson‘s Thriller Night Halloween Party in California, which raises funds for the Heal Los Angeles Foundation. “I do think it’s important that we all know about it,” Bigi said about climate change. “I think we have some work to do but our generation knows how important it is.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Is "Still Mad" He Bought This Gift for Their Twins Against Her Wishes

Mariah Carey apparently was not enjoying a sweet fantasy after Nick Cannon gave their twins a certain birthday gift this year. On Thursday, Oct. 7, a preview clip from his daytime talk show Nick Cannon showed the 41-year-old host of The Masked Singer revealing that ex-wife Mariah wasn't pleased when he went behind her back to buy cell phones for their twins Moroccan and Monroe to celebrate their 10th birthday in April. Nick and Mariah finalized their divorce in 2016, and he has since welcomed five children from other relationships.
CELEBRITIES

