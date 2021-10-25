​​K-Weekly: Take a scroll through Instagram with Dean

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». At the core of Danielle Dean’s Performa commission, “Amazon (Proxy),” is the name Amazon, which entered the English language as the name associated with the fabled female warriors of the Ancient Mediterranean, before becoming the name of the world’s largest rainforest, and then, more recently, the trademarked name of one of most powerful corporations in history. In this commission for the 2021 Performa performance biennial, the artist makes a connection between the failed 1920s industrialist experiment in the Amazonian rainforest by Henry Ford, Fordlândia, and the internet giant that has made the word part of our daily parlance. The result is a curious reflection on our compartmentalized office lives, ruminating on the illusion of freedom such decentralized work as the Amazon Mechanical Turk once promised, when the reality is far from liberating.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO