Over the last two weeks, I’ve been trying to complete this article. In those same two weeks, I’ve also had midterms going on. This, as you can imagine (and I’m sure you can relate), has led to some late nights. While we’d all love to be early birds, most of us are not. To the average college student, the term ‘morning person’ conjures images of a mythical figure on a hill with their entire life perfectly organized. Societal messaging doesn’t help since morning people are constantly glorified in media and portrayed as something to aspire to.

RESTAURANTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO