Jackson State coach Deion Sanders is poised to miss his second consecutive game this weekend amid health concerns. Sanders did not coach Jackson State’s win against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, and is expected to miss this Saturday’s contest against Mississippi Valley State, according to John Brice of Football Scoop. Sanders is still recovering from foot surgery in September, and is now hospitalized in a Jackson-area hospital due to an unspecified illness.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO