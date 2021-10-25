Kenneth Branagh offers advice for aspiring filmmakers

Over Labor Day weekend in Telluride Colorado, Sir Kenneth Branagh was pinching himself. He was actually going to premiere his new movie to a theater full of cinephiles. “‘Belfast’ is the story of something that happened to me when I was nine years old,” he told the opening night audience, “and which changed my life forever. It also affected many, many others in profound ways that reverberate to this day. I’ve been waiting and wanting to tell this story for 50 years, and repeatedly hearing during that time the sound of this city and its people making such cacophonous and beautiful noise in my head. So at the beginning of this lockdown, I knew that finally, attention must be paid. So after 50 years, I listened. And I wrote down what I heard.”
