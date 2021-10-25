CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Kenneth Branagh offers advice for aspiring filmmakers

By District Staff
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInterview by Perrin Smith, Video by Paige Mathieson, Photos by Meg Aki. Crafting a career in any field requires lifetimes of effort and insurmountable dedication. It’s why Kenneth Branagh’s achievements across acting, directing and writing are so...

Comments / 0

 

ramascreen.com

New Trailer For Kenneth Branagh’s BELFAST

Focus Features has released this official new trailer for BELFAST. Focus Features will release BELFAST in theaters on November 12, 2021. Story: Written and directed by Academy Award® nominee Kenneth Branagh, BELFAST is a poignant story of love, laughter and loss in one boy’s childhood, amid the music and social tumult of the late 1960s.
MOVIES
San Francisco Chronicle

Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast’ wins top audience award at 44th Mill Valley Film Festival

“Belfast,” Kenneth Branagh’s mostly black-and-white memory piece about a boy growing up in 1960s Northern Ireland during the Troubles, captured the 44th Mill Valley Film Festival’s top prize, the Overall Audience Favorite award. “When the (pandemic) lockdown started, it was a period of introspection,” Branagh told The Chronicle, before the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
/Film

Kenneth Branagh Stopped Anthony Hopkins From Retiring While Making Thor

Sir Anthony Hopkins won his second Oscar for Best Actor this year for his performance in "The Father," but it might never have happened had another knight of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire kept him from retiring ... with a role in a Marvel movie. That's right: it was Sir Kenneth Branagh, the director of the first "Thor" film, who convinced Hopkins not to retire by having him play Odin the Allfather.
MOVIES
Deadline

With Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast’ Event, D.C. Sees A Return Of The Prestige Screening

Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast screened in D.C. on Monday night, drawing representatives from Ireland, Great Britain and the city itself, but the novelty of the moment was the fact that there was an in-person event at all. The fall has traditionally been a busy time for studios to hold red carpet events in Washington, D.C., a stop on a publicity tour that usually gives release a heightened sense of prestige during awards season. But Covid brought that all to a halt, and it has been only recently that the entertainment business has ventured back into the business of events for the Beltway...
MOVIES
scaddistrict.com

Documentary filmmakers take the red carpet

Writing and Interviews by Lilli Donohue, Video by Paige Matheison, Photos by Madelyn Conlin-Day With a buzz on Broughton St., actors and directors filled the red carpet. Stars included French Dispatch actor Adrien Brody and musician-turned-director Questlove. SCAD is lucky to have such esteemed celebrities in Savannah, many of whom were at the Cannes Film Festival in July.
SAVANNAH, GA
awardswatch.com

‘Belfast’ review: With his most personal film, Kenneth Branagh delivers an entertaining, moving meditation on family and the power of love [Grade: A]

Right before his latest film screened in front of a packed audience at the Middleburg Film Festival, writer-director Kenneth Branagh explained that Belfast was a love letter to not only his family, but the city and community he grew up in. He stated that he got the itch to write this movie during the pandemic because we were at a time where the collective world was isolated and separated from everyone, even our loved ones. He also mentioned his fondness for the cinema growing up, and how it was not only the ultimate escape for a young lad in Ireland, but a place he longed to be back in over the last year. With this, he left and let Belfast speak for itself and in a brisk 97-minute run time, Branagh brings magic back to the movies as Belfast delivers the best film he’s has ever created.
MOVIES
scaddistrict.com

‘Surviving Clotilda’ student filmmakers make red carpet debut

Interview by Colleen Miller, Video by Paige Mathieson, Photos by Perrin Smith. Screening for the first time Thursday, Oct. 28, “Surviving Clotilda” tells the story of the last slave ship to reach America and the incredible resiliency of those onboard. This project was developed in collaboration with SCADpro, the city of Mobile, Ala. and Visit Mobile.
SAVANNAH, GA
Daily Mail

Christina Hendricks shimmers in a black velvet dress as she and Christian Siriano attend the Savannah Film Festival's opening-night screening of Kenneth Branagh's Belfast

They were in Savannah the night before to inaugurate a new fashion-focused museum exhibit. And Christina Hendricks and Christian Siriano extended their trip to Georgia on Saturday when they walked the red-carpet at the Savannah Film Festival's opening-night screening of Kenneth Branagh's new film Belfast. The 46-year-old Mad Men actress...
MOVIES
scaddistrict.com

Kenneth Branagh receives Lifetime Achievement in Acting and Directing Award

Writing by Katelyn Myrick, Photos by Katelyn Myrick. From Harry Potter to Shakespeare and Thor, the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement in Acting and Directing Award, Kenneth Branagh, has spent a lifetime blessing our screens. His new film, “Belfast,” not only captured his true story successfully through the eyes of a child, but had a humor that was successful with a daunting storyline as well.
SAVANNAH, GA
Register Citizen

Kenneth Branagh Returns to 'Belfast': How His Autobiographical Film Became an Oscars Frontrunner

He holed up in his office and began jotting down notes for what would become “Belfast,” the most personal of the 19 features he has directed over the course of his career, a movie that has vaulted itself into the front of this year’s Oscar race. It is a coming-of-age story about a 9-year-old boy named Buddy, growing up in Northern Ireland in the shadow of political and sectarian violence — which somehow defies the grim setting to be moving, humorous and deeply human. Though framed in the 1960s, it is a fitting film for our times, with a bigheartedness that is the antidote to all the division and antipathy taking place in a plague-stricken world.
MOVIES
scaddistrict.com

Maggie Gyllenhaal advocates for comradery and taking risks

Written by Perrin Smith, Video by Ali Grutchfield, Photos by Madelyn Conlin-Day and Ally Abruscato. This Thursday, actor — and now director and writer — Maggie Gyllenhaal walked the red carpet at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival before accepting the Rising Star Director Award following a screening of her new film, “The Lost Daughter.”
SAVANNAH, GA
scaddistrict.com

Odessa Young finds a place on the carpet

Odessa Young is shattering expectations as she is featured at the 2021 SCAD Savannah Film Festival for her role in “Mothering Sunday.” Eva Husson’s latest film is a feature-length romantic drama taking place in England following World War I. During her red carpet interview, Young spoke candidly about her finding...
SAVANNAH, GA
imdb.com

‘Belfast’: How Kenneth Branagh Crafted His First Best Picture Oscar Contender

Over Labor Day weekend in Telluride Colorado, Sir Kenneth Branagh was pinching himself. He was actually going to premiere his new movie to a theater full of cinephiles. “‘Belfast’ is the story of something that happened to me when I was nine years old,” he told the opening night audience, “and which changed my life forever. It also affected many, many others in profound ways that reverberate to this day. I’ve been waiting and wanting to tell this story for 50 years, and repeatedly hearing during that time the sound of this city and its people making such cacophonous and beautiful noise in my head. So at the beginning of this lockdown, I knew that finally, attention must be paid. So after 50 years, I listened. And I wrote down what I heard.”
MOVIES
Daily Mail

'Touch my family and I'll kill you': Jamie Dornan stares down his neighbour in tense scene as The Troubles sweep Northern Ireland in second trailer for Kenneth Branagh's Belfast

The second trailer for Kenneth Branagh's Belfast - billed as 'chronicling the life of a working class family and their young son's childhood during The Troubles in Belfast, Northern Ireland in the late 1960s' - has been released. Captured mostly in black-and-white and lasting just over two minutes and twenty...
MOVIES
scaddistrict.com

Adrien Brody shines on screen and on the red carpet

Writing and Interviews by Lilli Donohue, Video by Paige Matheison, Photos by Madelyn Conlin-Day Adrien Brody is visiting the SCAD Savannah Film Festival while other members of the “French Dispatch” crew attend other screenings around the world. He mentioned Wes Anderson being in Paris, “We’re hitting them at all points.”
SAVANNAH, GA
scaddistrict.com

‘Docs to Watch: Directors Roundtable’ explores the heart of nonfiction

The documentary can be an intimidating format. Once a subject has piqued a director’s interest, they must decide how to approach such a big project. The “Docs to Watch: Directors Roundtable” has returned for its eighth year to the SCAD Savannah Film Festival. Scott Feinberg, senior awards analyst at The Hollywood Reporter moderated the discussion, speaking with a wide group of documentary filmmakers.
SAVANNAH, GA
scaddistrict.com

Ruth Negga discusses ‘Passing’ on the red carpet

Ruth Negga was featured in the 2021 SCAD Savannah Film Festival for her leading role in “Passing.” Directed by Rebecca Hall, “Passing” transports the audience to the 1920s to tell the story of a woman’s changing worldview as she reconnects with a black friend who’s living life as a white woman. This film highlights the ever changing racial experiences through history in an authentic and familiar way. Ruth Negga was a star that many students looked forward to seeing, as her past award nominations are emblematic of a promising future.
SAVANNAH, GA
HollywoodLife

Michael Jackson’s Son Bigi, 19, Looks So Grown Up As He Discusses Climate Change In Rare Interview

Blanket Jackson, who now goes by Bigi, spoke about how he’s carrying on his late father’s legacy by using his platform for climate change awareness. Over a decade after Michael Jackson‘s death, the late pop star’s 19-year-old son Blanket “Bigi” Jackson is helping spread awareness about climate change. Bigi, who was born Prince Michael Jackson II, spoke about climate change and the COP26 summit in a rare interview with Good Morning Britain on Oct. 31 at his brother Prince Jackson‘s Thriller Night Halloween Party in California, which raises funds for the Heal Los Angeles Foundation. “I do think it’s important that we all know about it,” Bigi said about climate change. “I think we have some work to do but our generation knows how important it is.”
LOS ANGELES, CA

