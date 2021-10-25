CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 25, 2021

By Clayton Connick
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZvcwT_0cbd1BY200

Today is ... National Greasy Foods Day

BamaCentral Headlines

• Alabama Football Up to No. 3 in Latest Polls

• 2021 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 8

• Keon Ellis Shines as Alabama Basketball Downs Louisiana in Charity Exhibition, 73-68

• John Metchie III Re-Emerging Among Alabama's Ever-Expanding Group of Playmakers on Offense

• "Angry Chuck": Charles Bediako Battles Around Rim for Alabama Basketball

• This Week's College Football Schedule: Week 9

• Nate Oats Gives Update on Absence of Two Crimson Tide Returners in Exhibition Game

• Alabama Softball Wraps Up Fall Ball Schedule

• Live Updates: Alabama Basketball Takes on Louisiana in Charity Exhibition

• Alabama Soccer Falls on the Road at South Carolina, 4-0

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Women's Golf: The Ally in West Point, Mississippi, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

• Alabama basketball outlasted Louisiana in the charity exhibition 73-68. Keon Ellis led the way with 21 points, and freshman JD Davison posted a poised 19 point performance. Head coach Nate Oats was impressed with his team's defensive effort as well as their 27-for-33 free throw split.

• Alabama softball swept its doubleheader against Wallace-Hanceville, winning the first game 5-1 and the second game 6-0. Lexi Kilfoyl pitched a complete game in game one, and Alex Salter threw six innings of game two with Montana Fouts finishing out the seventh.

• Alabama soccer lost to South Carolina in Columbia, getting shut out 4-0. McKinley Crone had four saves for the Crimson Tide. Alabama is now 9-8-1 on the season with a 4-4-1 record in the SEC.

• Alabama volleyball was also in Columbia, and they lost in straight sets to the Gamecocks. Abby Marjama led Alabama with 16 kills in the match, surpassing 1000 kills for her career. The Crimson Tide narrowly lost the third set by a score of 26-24 to end the match.

Did you notice?

• In the NFL, Former Alabama quarterbacks, along with Derrick Henry, combined for nine touchdown passes this week, which is an Alabama record. Tua Tagovailoa accounted for four of the passing scores.

•Rashaan Evans intercepted Patrick Mahomes on a tipped pass in the second quarter of the Titans-Chiefs game.

• Also in the Titans- Chiefs game, Derrick Henry added to his MVP campaign by throwing for a touchdown.

• Mac Jones had his first 300-yard game in the NFL, totaling 307 yards and two touchdowns in a 54-13 victory over the Jets.

• Also in the Patriots backfield, Damien Harris ran for 106 yards and two scores. It was his third consecutive game with a touchdown.

• Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake both scored touchdowns in the Raiders big win over the Eagles.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's basketball season opener:

15 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

October 25, 1920: Joe Sewell, just back in Tuscaloosa after starring for the Cleveland Indians in the World Series, was added to the football staff for the remainder of the season by head coach Xen Scott. Reports from Tuscaloosa indicated that torrential rains dampened Scott's daily scrimmages as the Crimson Tide prepared for a showdown against Sewanee at Rickwood Field in Birmingham. University President George Denny declared that all students wanting to attend the game could do so. (Alabama won 21-0). – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“When I was a boy I’d walk around with a pocket full of rocks or a Coca-Cola top, and I can’t remember not being able to hit them with a broomstick handle.” – Joe Sewell, who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1977

Comments / 0

