Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has urged fans to be patient. Ronaldo and United have battled for consistency this season. He told Sky Sports: "We are in a moment where Manchester (United) make some changes: they buy me, they buy Varane and Sancho. The adaptation will take time, even the system we play. But I think we must step by step get it into our heads that anything is possible.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO