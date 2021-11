Professor John Pijanowski has been named a Faculty Fellow in the Office of the Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs in support of efforts to promote faculty wellbeing. Working with Vice Provost Kathryn Sloan, Pijanowski will help identify and promote existing initiatives on campus and create new programs and resources to support faculty. The fellowship will culminate in offering an eight-week Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) seminar sponsored by the Office of Faculty Affairs. Pijanowski is currently participating in the MBSR Teacher Training program through Brown University.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 13 DAYS AGO