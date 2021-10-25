Supply Chain Risk Management: A Legal Imperative for Cybersecurity and Data Privacy

We all have been amazed at the sight of shipping containers of equipment, merchandise, and food products from manufacturers and producers in Asia sitting off the West Coast. As a backdrop to U.S. purchasing activity and record-setting sales are problems of delay, product and labor shortages, increased costs, and closed-down factories (especially those reliant on Vietnam). These issues and more are now crisscrossing the network of ports, trucks, railroads, and warehouses that are pushing to get goods to retailers, restaurant operators, hoteliers, and other service providers – many of which are part of franchise systems that, in turn, are pushing to get those goods to consumers across the U.S.

