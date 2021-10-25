The Iowa court ruling that could stop a Republican gerrymander

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Democrats are calling on Republicans in the legislature to approve the second plan redistricting plan released by the non-partisan Legislative Services Agency. The state law does not allow lawmakers to amend this second plan. If the Republican-led legislature rejects the second plan for redistricting in a special session next Thursday, lawmakers would be able to amend the third plan. Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls of Coralville says the agency addressed the concerns Republicans raised about the first plan and in the second plan released yesterday (Thursday) and it meets legal and constitutional requirements. G-O-P leaders say they will fully review the plan just like they did the first plan.

IOWA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO