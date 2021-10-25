CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

The Iowa court ruling that could stop a Republican gerrymander

By Laura Belin
bleedingheartland.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerror gripped many Iowa Democratic hearts when the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency (LSA) announced it would release a second redistricting plan on October 21. Governor Kim Reynolds soon scheduled a legislative session to consider the plan for October 28, the earliest date state law allows. Democrats had hoped the...

bleedingheartland.com

First look at finalized Iowa maps, with incumbent match-ups

Iowa lawmakers overwhelmingly approved the Legislative Services Agency’s second redistricting plan on October 28, by 48 votes to 1 in the Iowa Senate and 93 votes to 2 in the House. Democrats had already committed to approving any nonpartisan maps. Republicans liked that this plan (unlike the first LSA proposal) creates four U.S. House districts that Donald Trump carried. It also gives the party an excellent chance to maintain their Iowa House and Senate majorities.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Special election coming in Iowa Senate district 1

Republican State Senator Zach Whiting has resigned from the Iowa Senate to take a job in Texas, nwestiowa.com reported on October 29. In a statement, Whiting said he was proud of his service in the legislature and grateful to constituents, but could not pass up the opportunity to work for the Texas Public Policy Foundation, a conservative advocacy group.
IOWA STATE
carrollspaper.com

Gina Badding takes oath for Iowa Court of Appeals

DES MOINES: Judge Gina Badding, a Carroll native and Kuemper Catholic High School alum, joined the Iowa Court of Appeals Friday afternoon during a ceremony in Des Moines in which Gov. Kim Reynolds administered the oath. Friends, family and colleagues from around the state — and a large contingent of...
CARROLL, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Why did so many Democrats vote for Iowa's COVID-19 vaccine law?

Governor Kim Reynolds was “proud” to sign a bill designed to make it easier for Iowans to get around COVID-19 vaccination mandates in the workplace. State Representative Henry Stone, who floor managed the bill in the House, said Republicans worked on this legislation for months, seeking ways to lessen the impact of the Biden administration’s expected rules requiring large employers to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations or frequent testing of employees.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Democrats Urge Iowa Republicans to Approve 2nd Redistricting Plan

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Democrats are calling on Republicans in the legislature to approve the second plan redistricting plan released by the non-partisan Legislative Services Agency. The state law does not allow lawmakers to amend this second plan. If the Republican-led legislature rejects the second plan for redistricting in a special session next Thursday, lawmakers would be able to amend the third plan. Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls of Coralville says the agency addressed the concerns Republicans raised about the first plan and in the second plan released yesterday (Thursday) and it meets legal and constitutional requirements. G-O-P leaders say they will fully review the plan just like they did the first plan.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

First look at Iowa's new House, Senate maps in cities, suburbs

Now that Iowa’s political maps for the next decade have been finalized, it’s time to look more closely at the district lines in and near larger metro areas. Although most districts anchored in cities are safe for Democrats, these metros will include quite a few battleground Iowa House and Senate races over the next two election cycles. Several “micropolitan” districts containing mid-sized cities remain competitive as well, and a forthcoming post will cover those maps.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Governor Changing the Rules For Unemployment

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced on Wednesday changes to the way Iowans will have to go about getting unemployment benefits. She hopes the changes will get more Iowans back to work sooner, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. The changes that Governor Reynolds proposed include unemployed Iowans meeting weekly with...
IOWA STATE
