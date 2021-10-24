CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fructose Market Projected To Reach $6.54 Billion By 2027 Says Reports And Data

The Global Fructose Market is forecast to reach USD 6.54 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Fructose is an isomer of the glucose molecule and a simple ketonic simple sugar. Fructose is one of the three dietary monosaccharides imparting glucose and galactose which get directly...

houstonmirror.com

Global Geofencing market to be driven by technological advancements in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Geofencing Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Geofencing Market, assessing the market based on its segments like components, service, type, connectivity technology, organisation type and major regions like North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
houstonmirror.com

Drone Services Market Growing at the Fastest Rate during 2021-2026

According to a research report "Drone Services Market by Type (Platform Service, MRO, and Training & Simulation), Application, Industry, Solution (End-to-End, Point), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Row) - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the overall Drone Services Market is estimated to grow from USD 13.9 billion in 2021 to USD 40.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 23.8% from 2021 to 2026. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the drone services market in 2021.
houstonmirror.com

Global Face Mask Market reached a value of USD 20.6 billion in 2020 | EMR Inc.

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ''Global Face Mask Market" Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global face mask market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, materials, nature, distribution channels, and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
houstonmirror.com

The Next Upcoming Years To See A Marked Growth Of Atraumatic Occlusion Market

The Atraumatic Occlusion Market is slated to witness a staggering CAGR In Upcoming Years. The future belongs to fee-for-value models. The key stakeholders are into the delivery of high-quality, cost-effective care through these models. Thus, e-governance IT programs are being rolled out all over. In all, the e-market would be the trend in the upcoming period.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MarketWatch

Cloud-based expense management software maker Expensify to raise up to $242.5 million in planned IPO

Expensify Inc. , a cloud-based expense management software platform, set terms for its initial public offering on Monday, with plans to offer 9.7 million shares priced at $23 to $25 each. The company would raise $242.5 million at the top of that range at a valuation of more than $2 billion, based on the 80.9 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "EXFY." JPMorgan, Citigroup and BofA Securities are lead underwriters in a syndicate of six banks working on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital, with part earmarked for bonuses for staff during the fourth quarter. The company had net income of $14.7 million in the six months to end-June, up from $3.5 million in the year-earlier period. Revenue rose to $49.5 million from $25.2 million. The deal comes at a time when the Renaissance IPO ETF is up 6% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22.6%. In its IPO filing documents, the company says it "helps the smallest to the largest businesses simplify the way they manage money."
houstonmirror.com

Construction Plastics Market Size is expected to reach USD 147.33 Billion by 2028 | Reports and Data

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global construction plastics market was valued at USD 87.11 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 147.33 Billion by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 6.9 %. The study covers in-depth usage of plastic used in the construction sector. Plastic is a safe, lightweight, and cheap material used in the construction sector. It is extensively used in residential and non-residential constructions. Plastic in construction is primarily used for seals, profiles (windows and doors), pipes, cables, floor coverings, and insulation.
houstonmirror.com

Matcha Tea Market Trends To Reach USD 2.91 Billion in 2028 | By Reports And Data

The global matcha tea market size is expected to reach USD 2.91 billion in 2028, registering a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Major factors driving market revenue growth include increasing awareness about the health benefits of matcha tea and the unique flavor that matcha tea can add to various foods.
houstonmirror.com

Soy Protein Market Size To Reach USD 18.35 Billion in 2028 With CAGR 7.0% | Reports And Data

The global soy protein market size is expected to reach USD 18.35 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports & Data. Major factors driving market revenue growth are rising awareness regarding the benefits of soy protein, changing consumer perception on nutrition and growing trend of vegan culture owing to health benefits associated with vegan diets.
houstonmirror.com

Protein Ingredients Market Anticipated To Reach $52.31 Billion By 2026 | Reports and Data

According to a current analysis by Reports and Data, the global Protein Ingredients Market is expected to reach $52.31 billion by 2026, from $29.18 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.6%. Factors driving the growth of the protein ingredients market are increasing demand for protein function, increasing demand for healthy diet and nutritious foods, and increasing demand for superior personal care and health care products. A noticeable global trend in the market is the demand for purer products with reduced processing and developed natural whey and micellar casein. The growing preference for convenience foods and nutrient-rich fortified foods is another factor driving the demand for protein ingredients.
houstonmirror.com

High Organic Growth Quotient To Dictate The Growth Of The Hydrogen Breath Test Analyzer Market

The Hydrogen Breath Test Analyzer Market ought to witness an explicit In Upcoming Years. With geographical barriers out of sight, track-and-trace programs are on the verge to reach their zenith in the timespan mentioned above. This could be credited to OEMs trying to reach out to the end-users remotely through virtual setups. Plus, people are getting a broader choice regarding choosing the experts. This holds for preventive as well as curative measures. The trend is certain to embark upon massive transience in the years to come.
houstonmirror.com

Adult Diapers Market to Register Unwavering Growth during 2021-2031: States Fact.MR

The elderly care market is inundated with a variety of products and adult diapers is one of them. Meant to tackle the problem of incontinence in the elderly, those are seeing high uptake on account of two reasons – a rising population of the elderly and growing awareness about the usefulness of the products. This has provided a major boost to the global adult diapers market.
