Late in the afternoon, the sun is peeking over the Austin horizon. The music is tantalizing, and Clark strokes the strings on his guitar ever so passionately. At the last tree on the lawn, he and I sat facing one another — the ground still damp from the previous day’s rain. The melody rang out: a Spanish song of relaxation and youth. Through the music, we transported ourselves to the streets of Bogota, Colombia. A destination of legacy and heritage. Where a passerby, curious about the unfamiliar sighting, paused before continuing about the day’s stressors.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO