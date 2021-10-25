Humans of Tufts: Henry Ammirato ’24

Not long ago, in a galaxy not far away that included Medford, there was a college that, without knowing it, was about to witness a curricular revolution. In 1964, Tufts did not possess a single motion picture projector. It owned no copies of any film, and most faculty had no interest in getting any. But there appeared in those years a generation of new hires who had frequented the art movie houses of Europe and America, where they had immersed themselves in works by masters like Fellini, Antonioni, Bergman, Eisenstein, Buñuel, Kurosawa, and Truffaut, then all but unknown on campus. I was one such new hire. Each of us had a story; here’s mine.

