Humans of Tufts: Henry Ammirato ’24

By Sophia Grekin
Tufts Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSophia Grekin (SG): What do you want to do with your money?. Henry Ammirato (HA): Keep it. I want to retire. HA: Well you know, I can eventually retire one day and that’s all I really want to do. That’s the goal — retire. SG: What about enjoying life...

tuftsdaily.com

Tufts Daily

Tufts students reflect on style, self-expression in 2021

Strolling through the Mayer Campus Center is like scrolling through a Pinterest board of Tufts style, where a hodgepodge of students’ aesthetics mix and mingle, collide and collage. Across a campus of over 6,000 people, Tufts fashion can’t be confined to exact archetypes. This series simply means to capture a glimpse of “Tufts style” or, perhaps more precisely, share what style means to Tufts, through the reflections of students in the ‘fashionable’ era of 2021.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Tufts Daily

Stories of landlord-student dynamics

Editor’s note: Students’ names have been changed in order to protect their privacy. Most sophomores are familiar with the early-fall rush to secure the following year’s housing, but what are landlord-tenant dynamics like post-move in? Some college tenants are finding that their landlords are much harder to deal with than expected.
HOUSE RENT
ScienceAlert

Researchers Are Figuring Out Why Some People Can 'Hear' The Voices of The Dead

Scientists have identified the traits that may make a person more likely to claim they hear the voices of the dead. According to research published earlier this year, a predisposition to high levels of absorption in tasks, unusual auditory experiences in childhood, and a high susceptibility to auditory hallucinations all occur more strongly in self-described clairaudient mediums than the general population. The finding could help us to better understand the upsetting auditory hallucinations that accompany mental illnesses such as schizophrenia, the researchers say. The Spiritualist experiences of clairvoyance and clairaudience – the experience of seeing or hearing something in the absence of an...
SCIENCE
#Tufts#Retirement#Manual Labor
ScienceAlert

Human Birth Canals Are Seriously Twisted. Researchers Think They've Figured Out Why

There's an odd twist to human physiology not seen in any other primate that makes giving birth more complicated for our species. Now, a study using biomechanical modelling on gait and posture has provided some insights into this long-standing mystery. The narrow shape of the human birth canal is kinked at the inlet, so that contractions of the mother must rotate the baby's big brain and wide shoulders nearly 90 degrees to fit into the pelvis. Imagine sliding a foot into a tight boot with a twisted entrance and you've got a rough idea of how challenging this can be. If the baby...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

What's Behind The Strange Drop in American Body Temperatures Over The Past 200 Years?

The human body is often said to rest at a healthy internal temperature of 37 degrees Celsius, or 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit. This average was established two centuries ago in France, and yet in the meantime, it seems our 'normal' physiology has changed ever so slightly. Early last year, researchers in the United States combed Civil War veteran records and national health surveys and found temperatures among men born at the turn of this century were 0.59 degrees Celsius cooler than those men born around two hundred years earlier. Women, on the other hand, had seen a 0.32 degrees Celsius decline since the 1890s.  At the...
HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

The AI Built for Giving Ethical Advice Releases Potentially Racist Claim

People often like to take advice from one another, so why wouldn’t they take it from a robot as well? This seems to be what was in the minds of those scientists from the Allen Institute of AI who came up with the Delphi AI, which is meant for offering ethical guidance for those in need.
SCIENCE
Tufts Daily

The Journey: The power of the Tufts community

When coming to Tufts, I never envisioned life as a student-athlete. I spent my first year here on the treadmill masked in the Steve Tisch Sports and Fitness Center, and I never imagined myself sporting team-labeled apparel. Yet, earlier this semester, after seeing an advertisement for walk-on women’s rowing tryouts, I decided to step completely out of my comfort zone and show up in pursuit of a position as a coxswain.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
tufts.edu

How Film and Media Studies Grew at Tufts

Not long ago, in a galaxy not far away that included Medford, there was a college that, without knowing it, was about to witness a curricular revolution. In 1964, Tufts did not possess a single motion picture projector. It owned no copies of any film, and most faculty had no interest in getting any. But there appeared in those years a generation of new hires who had frequented the art movie houses of Europe and America, where they had immersed themselves in works by masters like Fellini, Antonioni, Bergman, Eisenstein, Buñuel, Kurosawa, and Truffaut, then all but unknown on campus. I was one such new hire. Each of us had a story; here’s mine.
MEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Tufts University student-athlete chokes to death during eating contest for charity

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — A student-athlete at Tufts University choked to death during an eating contest that was being held for charity. A close friend told NewsCenter 5 that Madie Nicpon, a 20-year-old junior lacrosse player, choked during a hot dog eating contest held at an off-campus home on Sunday. She died of her injuries at Massachusetts General Hospital on Sunday.
The Guardian

From childlessness to the climate crisis, why is the blame always on us?

Nothing in this world can be said to be certain except death, taxes and that women will regularly be told they should not forget to have children. That badgering, a favourite of the press, particularly a rightwing press that trades in moral panics about modern life and its liberties, came round again last week in the form of reports about a women’s college at the University of Cambridge, where students have been warned not to leave it too late to have a baby, and will be having lessons on fertility.
SOCIETY
usalaxmagazine.com

'One-of-a-Kind' Tufts Junior Madie Nicpon Dies

Madie Nicpon, a junior defender on the Tufts women’s lacrosse team, died Saturday in an accident, the university announced Monday. Nicpon was a biopsychology major who played in three games in 2021, securing one ground ball. A GoFundMe created to help the family with expenses has raised over $120,000 at the time of this writing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
wamc.org

"How To Love Animals In A Human Shaped World" By Henry Mance

We love animals, but does that make the animals’ lives any happier? With factory farms, climate change and deforestation, this might be the worst time in history to be an animal. If we took animals’ experiences seriously, how could we eat, think and live differently?. Henry Mance's new book, "How...
ANIMALS
US News and World Report

Berman, Tufts Dean Who Brought Training to Maine, Dies at 83

BOSTON (AP) — Harris Berman, the dean of the Tufts University School of Medicine for eight years, has died. He was 83. A spokesperson for Tufts said Berman died of congestive heart failure. The university confirmed he died Saturday. Berman's accomplishments included developing the “Maine Track Program,” which was a...
PORTLAND, ME

