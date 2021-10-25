CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

'Rust' producers wrap set for shooting investigation, calling it a 'pause'

Derrick
 8 days ago

Producers of Alec Baldwin's "Rust" have announced that they are going to "pause"...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Rust’ Producers Open Internal Investigation Into Fatal Shooting On Alec Baldwin Film; Hire Outside Lawyers To Conduct Interviews With Crew

EXCLUSIVE: Just hours before law enforcement officials are scheduled to hold a press conference in Santa Fe tomorrow on the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by Alec Baldwin on the set of Rust, the producers of the low budget western film have now brought in a high-profile law firm to interview crew and cast about the events of Thursday, Oct. 21. “In addition to cooperating with authorities, we hired a legal team from Jenner & Block to conduct an investigation of the events,” said a correspondence sent tonight from the Rust production to cast and crew members. “We have stressed that they will...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

‘Rust’ producers reportedly lawyer up after fatal on-set shooting

The producers of Alec Baldwin’s Western film “Rust” have reportedly hired powerhouse law firm Jenner & Block to interview cast and crew about the accidental fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. In a letter to cast and crew obtained by NBC News, the “Rust” producers said federal workplace investigators are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
KOAT 7

'We need help' 911 calls detail chaos after 'Rust' movie set shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. — 911 calls KOAT obtained have shed some light on what may have happened at Bonanza Creek Ranch Thursday, when actor Alec Baldwin fired a gun killing a cinema photographer and injuring the director. 911 call taker: “911, what's your emergency?”. Woman: “Bonanza Creek Ranch had two...
SANTA FE, NM
AceShowbiz

'Rust' Producers Launch Own Internal Safety Review After Fatal Shooting on Set

Hours before cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed in the prop gun accident, seven of the western film's camera crew have reported to have walked off the job. AceShowbiz - The producers of movie western "Rust" are launching an internal safety review after an on-set accident with a prop gun killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Producers#Law Enforcement#Film Production
leedaily.com

‘Rust’ Armorer Breaks Silence on Alec Baldwin Shooting Incident

Hannah Gutierrez Reed stood her ground to refuse some rumors regarding the on-set shooting involving Alec Baldwin due to which cinematographer Halyna Hutchins lost her life. According to Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza, the armorer on the set of “Rust” Gutierrez Reed, who was delegated with the responsibility for the protection and tackling of firearms on the set, is an important center of the inspection about the death of Hutchins.
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

“Cold Gun!” Called Out on Rust Set Before Fatal Shooting, Record Shows

An assistant director called out “cold gun” before handing the prop firearm to actor Alec Baldwin that ultimately killed 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, a Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office affidavit reveals. This production term typically means that the gun has been checked to ensure it does not contain any live rounds.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Derrick

'Rust' armorer attorneys blame producers for 'unsafe' set

Attorneys for Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who was in charge of weapons on the movie set where Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, say she doesn't know where the live rounds found there came from, and blamed producers for unsafe working conditions. Gutierrez Reed was the armorer on the set...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Rust
The Independent

Alec Baldwin shooting: Audio of Rust 911 call released after fatal incident on movie set

“We need help immediately.”Those were the words of an employee who called 911 on Thursday, after actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins and injured another on the set of the upcoming film Rust, while he was using what he thought was a prop gun.Audio of the call was first obtained by TMZ.“We need an ambulance at Bonanza Creek Ranch right now,” the caller, Mamie Mitchell, listed on IMDB as the film’s script supervisor, tells emergency dispatchers. “We have two people shot on a movie set accidentally.”The call captures the confusion and anguish on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newsy.com

Armorer For 'Rust' Blames Producers For Deadly Shooting

The armorer for "Rust" says she is not to blame for the shooting that killed a cinematographer and wounded the film director. Actor Alec Baldwin fired the weapon. But people on set say he was told it was safe to use. Lawyers for armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed say she has no...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

'Rust' Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Blames Film Producers, Including Alec Baldwin, For On-Set Shooting That Killed Halyna Hutchins

The head armorer on Alec Baldwin’s film Rust, who is being blamed for the accidental shooting that killed Halyna Hutchins, is placing the blame on the actor. 24-year-old Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has lawyered up and is fighting back against the claims her negligence caused the incident. Article continues below advertisement. Her...
MOVIES
insideedition.com

Woman Who Accidentally Ran Over Boy 44 Years Ago Says Alec Baldwin Is 'On a Journey' After Fatal Shooting

Maryann Gray is living with the shame and guilt of accidentally killing someone, just like Alec Baldwin. In 1977, Gray was driving down a narrow country road outside Oxford, Ohio, going the speed limit of 45 miles per hour. All of a sudden, she says she saw a pale flash and felt a bump. She had hit and killed an 8-year-old boy named Brian, who ran into the street to get the mail.
OXFORD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy