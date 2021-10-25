'Rust' producers wrap set for shooting investigation, calling it a 'pause'

“We need help immediately.”Those were the words of an employee who called 911 on Thursday, after actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins and injured another on the set of the upcoming film Rust, while he was using what he thought was a prop gun.Audio of the call was first obtained by TMZ.“We need an ambulance at Bonanza Creek Ranch right now,” the caller, Mamie Mitchell, listed on IMDB as the film’s script supervisor, tells emergency dispatchers. “We have two people shot on a movie set accidentally.”The call captures the confusion and anguish on...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO