Wentz leads Colts to rain-soaked 30-18 win over 49ers

Tony Dungy spent seven seasons as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts and he won a Super Bowl with them thanks in large part to his relationship with quarterback Peyton Manning. So he knows a thing or two about what works to win with the Colts. On paper, he...
Former 49ers offensive lineman Joe Staley blasted Jimmy Garoppolo for his performance against the Colts on Sunday night. We may be nearing the end of the Garoppolo era in the Bay Area. He was pretty awful on Sunday night (16 of 27 for 181 yards and one touchdown with two picks and one fumble) during the 49ers’ 30-18 loss to the Colts. San Francisco, meanwhile, is now 2-4 after starting the season with Super Bowl aspirations.
The Eagles on Monday signed former Colts wide receiver Deon Cain to their practice squad. He replaces 2020 Eagles receiving leader Travis Fulgham, released from the practice squad a week earlier. Cain, 25, was the Colts’ 6th-round draft pick out of Clemson in 2018 and he spent a year and...
The Indianapolis Colts made a series of roster moves on Monday afternoon, which included the release of a veteran quarterback. Indianapolis released Brett Hundley, who has yoyoed back-and-forth between the practice squad and active roster this season but did not appear in a game for the Colts. Hundley signed with the team during the offseason.
Carson Wentz can make some great plays, but he also has a tendency to make some really bad ones, too. Unfortunately for the Colts, Wentz committed an ugly blunder on Sunday night during rainy conditions. Wentz’s Colts were at the San Francisco four-yard line and trailing 12-7 at the start...
The NFL will run through some head coaches, and will continue to do so for the rest of time. Every offseason, roughly a quarter of the NFL‘s teams will be employing a new head coach. It may not always be an ineffective head coach’s fault, but the NFL is a...
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley signed on to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad on Monday. Hundley has been moved on and off the active squad with the Colts this season, as they deal with an evolving quarterback situation. The UCLA product was drafted by the Packers in the...
Carson Wentz was supposed to help save the Indianapolis Colts but the quarterback might’ve just effectively ended their season against the Titans. After winning in a monsoon against the 49ers last week, Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts seemed as if they might be on the verge of making a run. A Week 8 matchup against the rival Titans was a huge opportunity for them to prove that.
One of the boldest moves of the 2021 offseason saw the Indianapolis Colts send the No. 84 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, plus a conditional draft pick in the 2022 draft to the Philadelphia Eagles for Carson Wentz. (The pick becomes a first-rounder if Wentz plays 75% of the team's snaps and is a second-rounder otherwise.) Indy has been searching for a long-term answer at quarterback since the surprise retirement of Andrew Luck, and after cycling through Jacoby Brissett and Philip Rivers, the team landed on Wentz.
As if the Tennessee Titans didn’t have enough issues in the wake of a serious injury to their star running back, Derrick Henry, the team was caught doing something against the rules in the Week 8 game against the Indianapolis Colts. During the contest, which Tennessee won, 34-31, in overtime,...
Jimmy Garoppolo has had about as bad a week as one can have while still keeping their job. San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Garoppolo would start on Sunday against the Bears, but did so in perhaps the least certain terms possible. After losing to the Colts, 30-18, on Sunday night, Shanahan said it was Jimmy G’s “worst game” of the season (he went for 181 yards, a touchdown, two interceptions and a lost fumble).
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts will travel to San Francisco this weekend to play the 49ers on Sunday at 8:15 p.m. EDT. It will be the second of four primetime games for the Colts this season. Indy, at 2-4 on the season, will look for its first winning streak...
On the surface, the Jaguars' win in the last upset of the week wasn't that impressive. By nature, when given out, the +165 price was above our self-appointed threshold to qualify for a UOTW (which sounds like a Div-III basketball powerhouse). Then, by the time the game kicked off on Sunday morning, the line had dropped to Dolphins -1.5.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The decision the San Francisco 49ers made after a Super Bowl trip in the 2019 season to trade away defensive cornerstone DeForest Buckner has backfired so far. The Niners opted to pay the less effective Arik Armstead and used the draft pick they got on the injury-plagued Javon Kinlaw. Now they will have to deal with Buckner as an opponent when they host the Indianapolis Colts for the first time since the deal.
Carson Wentz led the Colts to their second win in a row and their third win in four games as they defeated the 49ers 30-18 on Sunday night. As heavy rain poured over Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., Wentz threw for 150 yards and two touchdowns. He also totaled 23 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- In a small city like Fargo, North Dakota, it doesn't take long for secrets to become public -- especially when it comes to the North Dakota State quarterback. Which is why, even as starter Brock Jensen was leading the Bison to three consecutive FCS national championships...
SANTA CLARA – A rare rainstorm is forecast to accompany the 49ers’ game Sunday when they host the Indianapolis Colts in a 5:20 p.m. kickoff. How rare? Since Levi’s Stadium opened in 2014, the 49ers have hosted only three memorable games with rain: a November 2016 loss to the New England Patriots, a November 2017 loss to the Seattle Seahawks and a December 2018 win over the Seahawks.
The Indianapolis Colts are now on a roll after an excruciating beginning to their season. On Sunday night in front of a nationally televised audience, the Colts came into Levi's Stadium, capitalized on their advantages, and left with a 30-18 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. They now stand at...
What a mess! This monsoon game rivals the Buffalo blizzard in 2017. Neither offense was particularly productive for much of the evening. Mishandled punts not resulting in some kind of penalty for the receiving team is nonsense. Moreover, if a player intentionally makes a play at a ball that is behind him and kicks it into the end zone, where he is summarily tackled, it should be ruled a safety.
