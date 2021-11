It is not yet known who is to blame for the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, but one Rust crew member feels Alec Baldwin is among them. The western film's location manager, Stacey Mickey-Evans, said the 63-year-old actor – who pulled the trigger of the prop gun that killed the 42-year-old director of photography and injured 48-year-old director Joel Souza in Santa Fe, New Mexico, last Thursday – is one of at least four people who is responsible for the on-set tragedy.

