Tough times have fallen upon the Miami Dolphins after the franchise narrowly missed the playoffs a season ago. Miami in now 1-5 on the season, having lost five straight after prevailing in its season opener. Second-year quarterback and former top-five draft pick Tua Tagovailoa missed several games already this season due to injury, and for a quarterback who experienced no shortage of winning at Alabama, the signal-caller admitted that the realities of the NFL have taken some adjusting to.

